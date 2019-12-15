Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Lyon has a strong fourth innings record in Perth.
Nathan Lyon has a strong fourth innings record in Perth.
Cricket

Lyon’s Perth record is Aussies’ ace in the hole

by Justin Chadwick
15th Dec 2019 10:56 AM

Australia vs New Zealand, first Test every ball live and ad free on Fox Cricket 501 from 3pm AEDT December 12-16

 

Opener Joe Burns is backing the GOAT to spin Australia to victory in the day- night Test against New Zealand at Optus Stadium.

Australia will resume on Sunday at 6-167 - an overall lead of 417 - with two days still to play.

 

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Domain Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

 

 

Spinner Nathan Lyon, nicknamed the GOAT (greatest of all time), snared just two wickets in NZ's meagre first-innings total of 166.

But with paceman Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) unable to bowl for the rest of the match and another 40-degree day forecast for Sunday, Lyon is set to carry a huge workload when NZ bat again.

 

Experience Cricket like never before on your phone with the FOX CRICKET App. Download it NOW for FREE on iOS and Android!

Lyon snared 5-67 and 3-39 to earn man-of-the-match honours in Australia's Test win against India at Optus Stadium last year.

Burns is confident Lyon can weave his magic again.

 

"We're really fortunate that we've got the GOAT, a world-class spinner that can take five-for as he did last year," Burns said.

"That plays a big part of our tactics. Going into the fourth innings your spinner comes into it.

"We've already see the wicket has spun. It's bouncing as well.

 

 

"Nathan bowls very well in the fourth innings, so we're expecting him to take a few wickets." Australia lost 5-29 on Saturday evening as the pink ball wreaked havoc under lights.

But Burns said it can be just as challenging batting during the day given Perth's heatwave.

 

BBL PODCAST

 

***

LISTEN! BBL Ultimate Guide episode of The Follow-On podcast

- Big ins & outs, why this season promises MORE, team-by-team

ON YOUR PHONE? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

SUBSCRIBE: iTUNES | SPOTIFY | GOOGLE PODS

***

 

 

More Stories

Show More
australia v new zealand joe burns nathan lyon optus stadium test cricket
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

        premium_icon Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

        News A DOMINOES manager has been banned from driving for the next three months after he blew nearly three times the legal limit in an RBT.

        STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        premium_icon STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        News TENSIONS are spilling over at the seaside village of Seventeen Seventy where...

        Need a Christmas gift? Try a pop-up shop

        premium_icon Need a Christmas gift? Try a pop-up shop

        News SEVEN women from across the region have come together to sell homemade items for a...

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: White finches and black kookaburras

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: White finches and black kookaburras

        News A READER sent me a photo of a white crow and asked how it could get like that, so...