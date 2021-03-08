IN DEMAND: Why these Gladstone streets are ones to watch

Residents recently revealed the top streets they thought were the best in Gladstone.

From beach mansions to idyllic country acreage, Gladstone has some prime real estate.

Locations Estate Agents director Alicia Williams said she was not surprised by the majority of the streets listed, and revealed some were in fact highly sought after from buyers.

“Forrest Springs in Kirkwood seems to be pretty popular with buyers at the moment because it’s so convenient,” Ms Williams said.

Hill Crescent, West Gladstone

“It’s also modern, new and fairly central to the rest of Gladstone.

“Oaks Rd (in Tannum Sands) is one of those premium locations because it is right by the beach, very convenient and has a mix of different property types.

“When older homes come up for sale (in Oaks Rd), they either get redeveloped or renovated.”

Ms Williams said areas such as Mount-Rollo Rd in O’Connell attracted buyers who wanted a country lifestyle.

“Mount-Rollo Rd is very different compared to other areas because it’s out of town but it has amazing views and that country lifestyle,” Ms Williams said.

Ms Williams said homes near Gecko Valley were also attractive to buyers.

“Johnson St in Glen Eden is a nice area of Gecko Valley,” she said.

Johnson St, Glen Eden

“Places near Gecko Valley always get a lot of attention because it’s the only place in Gladstone where you have larger lots and executive homes.”

Other streets that are highly sought after but didn’t make the list included the esplanade at Barney Point and the Auckland Hill precinct.

“The esplanade along the water side at Barney Point has merit,” Ms Williams said.

“The precinct around Auckland Hill is also very sought after.

Mount Rollo Rd, O'Connell

“Every time it’s listed we get a lot of interest from people wanting to be apart of the lifestyle.”

Ms Williams said Hill Crescent and Amelia St were highly sought after back in the day.

“New people when they come into town don’t really appreciate those areas as much,” she said.

The best streets in Gladstone, according to residents:

The Oaks Rd, Tannum Sands

Hill Crescent, West Gladstone

Amelia St, West Gladstone

Mount Rollo Rd, O’Connell

Johnson St, Glen Eden

Forrest Springs, Kirkwood

Earls Court, Telina

Kellett Street, West Gladstone