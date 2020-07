EACH day any number of people appear in Gladstone courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Wednesday July 8.

Brandenburg, Benjamin Matthew

Coles-Seerden, Zach Griffith Justin

Govers, Khan Errol

Grant, Michael James

Meek, Barry Les

Neill, Christopher Robin

Robertson, Adriane Ross

Sopeer, Adrian Russell

Taylor, Daniel Walter

Thomasson, Justi