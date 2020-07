IN COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Gladstone courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Friday July 3.

Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian

Baker, Jack Leonard

Bennett, Cameo Jane

Bentley, Mitchell

Black, Robert Francis

Bowkett, Robert Edward

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph

Franklin, Allen Michael

Gregory, Keith Waylon

Guivarra, Jessy Jean

Hampton, Danielle May

Kohl, Larissa Jean

Kujanpaa, Matti James

Mansfield, Anthony

Marks, John William

Martin, Taryn Jane

Menzies, Shane Douglas

Moroney, Logan Morris

Owens, Nathan Robert

Payne, Elisha

Robertson, Andrew William John

Rogers, David John

Seguin, Andre

Strandquist, Makhela Jayn

Thorogood, Chloe Jayne

Tomlinson, Lincoln John

Watt, Timothy Edward

Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree