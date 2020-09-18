IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 18.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Atkinson, Nikita Cecelia Ann

Currie, Stacey Maree

Doughty, William Donald

Edwards, Mason-Jay David Graham Ale

Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia

Ezekiela, Nathan Robert David

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh

Grimshaw, Russell James

Harding Dorrington, Patrick Micheal

Hite, Christopher George

List, Paul Anthony John

Martin, Ezekiel James

Reid, Jasmine Irene

Saltner, Arnold

Short, Krystal Maree

Solomon, Mascot Campbell

Waller, Tennielle Erian Josephine

White, Harold John

Widgell, Daniel Cecil

Yow Yeh, Lynnette Lacey