Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 14.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Baldwin, Reece Noel

Bauer, Helani Angel

Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn

Blake, Sevan Ray

Currie, Stacey Maree

Dwyer, Steven Allan

Ezekiela, Nathan Robert David

Green, Carmellia Val

Hempel, Kalika Kharleesi

Hite, Nathan Robert

Johnson, Trevor Alan

Kangan, Sophie Claire

King, Amanda Eittie

Leahy, Sarah-Grace May

Martin, Ezekiel James

Rodgers, Nathaniel Ruben

Salam, Lindsay Jay

Sharp, David Michael

Short, Krystal Maree

Tilley, Brianna

Trathen, Tyson-Lee

Yow Yeh, Leon Shane

gladstonecourtlist gladstone court list
Gladstone Observer

