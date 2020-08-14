IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 14.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Baldwin, Reece Noel
Bauer, Helani Angel
Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn
Blake, Sevan Ray
Currie, Stacey Maree
Dwyer, Steven Allan
Ezekiela, Nathan Robert David
Green, Carmellia Val
Hempel, Kalika Kharleesi
Hite, Nathan Robert
Johnson, Trevor Alan
Kangan, Sophie Claire
King, Amanda Eittie
Leahy, Sarah-Grace May
Martin, Ezekiel James
Rodgers, Nathaniel Ruben
Salam, Lindsay Jay
Sharp, David Michael
Short, Krystal Maree
Tilley, Brianna
Trathen, Tyson-Lee
Yow Yeh, Leon Shane