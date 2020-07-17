Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 17.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

District Court

John Stewart GOURLEY

Timothy James BRAECKMANS

Braiddyn Robert CLELAND

Steven Joseph CANTRILL-RYALL

Magistrates Court

Beezley, Jaleel Anthony James

Conlon, Percy Anthony

Conlon, Sandra Lea,

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh,

Jenkins, Benjamin William

Johnson, Trevor Alan

Maloney-Thornton, Micheal Darcey Trevor

Rankin, David James

Ross, David Charles

Tilley, Brianna

Timms, Daniel Robert

