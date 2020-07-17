IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 17.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
District Court
John Stewart GOURLEY
Timothy James BRAECKMANS
Braiddyn Robert CLELAND
Steven Joseph CANTRILL-RYALL
Magistrates Court
Beezley, Jaleel Anthony James
Conlon, Percy Anthony
Conlon, Sandra Lea,
Girdler, Rebecca Leagh,
Jenkins, Benjamin William
Johnson, Trevor Alan
Maloney-Thornton, Micheal Darcey Trevor
Rankin, David James
Ross, David Charles
Tilley, Brianna
Timms, Daniel Robert