Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
News

IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 29.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Hawkins, Gregory George

Heywood, William Shane

Hudson, Vicky Lee

Kelly, Patrick Anthony

Lafsky, Geoffrey Michael

Roth, Jolene Anita Mary

Wellman, Jason Lloyd

Whittaker, Tanya May

Wilson, Brett Andrew

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale earlier this morning.

        • 29th Nov 2019 8:14 AM
        Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        premium_icon Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        News Bureau manager of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said Queensland’s summer...

        Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        premium_icon Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        News WATCHING David Attenborough explore the reef off Heron Island was all the...

        $500k marketing blitz to lure EU tourists to GBR

        premium_icon $500k marketing blitz to lure EU tourists to GBR

        News $500k marketing blitz launched for GBR.