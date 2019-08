EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 16.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Andrews, Tijana Leigh

Bracken, Luke Edward

Delta, Michael Bernard Luke

Evans, Alichia May

Richardson, Contessa Leigh Marie

Steer, Shane Christopher

Watt, Graeme Francis

Zimmerlie, Jeffrey Kevin