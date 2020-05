EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 22.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bebendorf, Kellie Marie

Cross, Mark Gary Albert

Delaware, Michael John

Dodt, Ruby Ann

Jarvis, Brendon George

King, Jacob Anthony

Pershouse, Daniel George

Thierauf, Allen Norman