IN COURT: 77 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 16.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone Magistrates Court
Abbott, Mark
Adams, Jason Walter
Andrews, Tijana Leigh
Angel, Leonie Angela
Asse, Shaun Gabrail
Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn
Bishop, Rhys James
Blunt, Boe-Daniel Lanard
Bourke, Brendon Michael
Brydon, Storme Melina
Charles, Mary Elizabeth
Chidgey, Brett Conrad
Demarco, James George
Dennis, Mervyn John
Dwyer, Steven Allan
Fisher, Candice Eleise Leigh Maree
Fisher, Gwen Martha
Ford, Scott Anthony
Franicevic, Tony Ralph
Gardner, Marie,
Ghee, Oral Eujene Wya
Gordon, Dennis George
Gordon, Mark Leslie
Gosbee, Schernice Pamela
Gould, Troy Peter
Grant, Michael James
Harrison, Christel Keitha
Henderson, Troy William
Hill, Joshua Allan
Hoffman, Brodie Hans
Hollands, Aaron Gordon Wiremu
Hollis, Benjamin James
Isaacs, Neville
Jackson, Corey Ian Lawrence
Johnson, Jeffery David
Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael
Leaton, Claudia Mae
Lukai, Winni Meloni
Maki, Toko-Harieta
Matthews, Darren Ian
Mcalister-Cook, Kayley Jo
Mcdonald, Kym Leanne
Mcgrath, Chloe Maree
Medley, Glen George
Miles, Clayton Ryan
Miller, Christopher Lloyd
Morris, Daniel James
Oakley, Cameron Leslie
Porter, Ryan Lee
Radunz, Bryce Anthony
Randolph, Graham Levi
Redshaw, Sy Vincent
Robbins, Anthony
Roberts, Harry Graham
Ryan, Aaron Thomas John
Ryan, Clayton James
Sam, Arnold
Shepherd, John Edward
Short, Krystal Maree
Smith, Nicola Kristie
Sopeer, Rachel Kim
Stanley, Timothy John
Sten, John William
Steven, Aleah Rae
Stibbards, Anthony David
Stone, Leigh Wayne
Thorogood, Troy Desmond
Timms, Daniel Robert
Vock, Hayden Jon
Wade, Tawera Ntini
Wakeling, Christopher James
Whalan, Ellen Jane
Wheeler, Jordan Andrew
Williams, Adam Lee
Williams, Kade Michael
Wood, Steven Keith
Yowyeh, Lynnette Lacey