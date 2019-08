IN COURT: 73 people set to appear in Gladstone today

IN COURT: A number of people appear in Gladstone court each day.

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Anderson, Harley Joseph

Anderson, Trevor Thomas

Andrews, Bradley James Graham

Armstrong, Shane Gregory

Bartush, Waylon

Bishop, Shelten Robert

Bishop, Steven George

Bossom, Jason Anthony

Buxton, Danielle Rebecca Kathleen

Campbell, Hunter James

Campbell, Jacob Alexander

Collins, Martin Andrew

Cowper, Bradley King

Cullen, Trent Stanley

Darling, Amanda Lee

Davey, Tua-Junior

Daylight, Nathanial Wayne Albert

Dodds, Christopher Mark

Donohue, Damien

Dopson, Roy Alan

Fix, Matthew David

Fotu, Mavae Tea Fekai

Franklin, Allen Michael

Frew, Katrina Maree

Frost, Bradley Noble

Goulevitch, Anthony Philip

Gourley, Steven Francis

Gumbleton, Jeremy Edward

Harris, Nathan Buddy

Harrison, Peter James

Harwood, Jayden Paul

Hayward, Shyla-Maree Neidine

Heywood, William Shane

Hill, Katrina Maree

Himstedt, Zhandra Vivien Ellen

Hooker, Darren Raymond

Hughes, Matthew

Jackson, Rhys Andrew

Jensen, Edwina Martha

Leisha, John Andrew

Lingwoodock, Dwayne Lawrence

Lingwoodock-Ward, Keynan James Graeme Barrie

Ludwig, David John

Marr, Kim Alexander

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Mcalister-Cook, Kayley Jo

Mcknight, Jhannai Ziah

Mctackett, Tracey Lee

Meikle, Julianne

Moore, Stephen John

Parks, Alana Maree

Poggi, Ryan Glenn

Quasim, Syed Murad

Redshaw, Sy Vincent

Rice, Tony Leonard

Riggs, Scott Daniel Malcolm

Ross, Martin Gregory

Russell, Kelly Carol

Russell, Shaun Maxwell

Ryan, Christopher

Salmon, Adam Mark

Schurmann, Kaylah Maree

Sharman, Monicque Therese

Short, Gareth Douglas

Short, Krystal Maree

Smith, Neil Collin

Smits, Clayton Allen Lee

Tauwhare, Cody Russell

Taylor, Leigh Anthony

Tilley, Brianna

Walker, Hayden Ross

Walker, Tyler Munro

Winters, Stephen Bradley