IN COURT: 72 people set to appear in Gladstone today

IN COURT: A number of people will appear at the Gladstone Courthouse today.

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 10.

District Court:

Cale MOSES-KARAITIANA

Christopher HAWES

Jason DUNNE

Noel BULOW

Edward THOMSON

Michael WILLIAMS

Justin HAROLD

Magistrates Court

Bartush, Waylon

Bentley, Mitchell Noel Robert

Berry, Tod

Bishop, Rhys James

Brierly, Saige Louise

Brown, Lane William Nathan

Buckley, David Raymond

Campbell, Hunter James

Clements, William Robert

Cooper, David John

Dopson, Roy Alan

Earl, Corey Mason

Flower, Trent Scott

Glasson, Angeline Gay

Gordon, Mark Leslie

Goulevitch, Anthony Philip

Guthrie, Aaron Robert

Hall, Gary Arthur

Hamilton, Michael Anthony

Harrington, Katrina Louise

Hennessy, Lisa Maureen

Hinds, Caydh Trevor

Howe, Cameron Erich

Irwin, Tyrone Jay

Jackson, Shane Dallas

Keck, Brayden

Keller, Michael Peter

Komara, Kafala

Krul, Sybrand

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Lark, Jodie Colleen

Latham, Daniel Philip

Loakes, Ben

Ludwig, Dick Jeff

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Martin, Taryn

Martin, Taryn Jane

Masters, Brendan James

Mastroieni, Lindsey Ann Rosemary

Mccomber, Otto Ronald

Mcewen, David Robert

Miller, Sean Roger

Moore, Ryan James

Nichols, Gregory Myles

Nisbet, Tanya Gayle

Poggi, Ryan Glenn

Robertson, Samantha Mary

Rule, Jahney Aleese

Salmon, Adam Mark

Saunders, Robert James

Scott, Jeanette Louise

Shackelford, Bruce Stephen

Short, Krystal Maree

Slade, Lawana Maree

Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza

Smith, Shayne Andrew

Sopeer, Rachel Kim

Stubbs, Magen Lynn

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Twomey, Aaron John

Veronese, Ricardo Samuel

Wade, Lisa

Wales, Dylan Troy

Welch, Michael William

Wilson, Aaron Jeffrey