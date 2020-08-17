IN COURT: 72 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 17.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Danny Thomas

Allister, Rosalind Elaine

Atkins, Benjamin Rory

Betts-Murray, Joel Raymond

Biancucci, Anthony

Biancucci, Anthony

Boor, Todd William Cornwell

Brown, James Christopher

Butcher, Linda Sharon

Campbell, Jarred Thomas

Cavlovic, Ivana

Cole, Peter John

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Davison, Jackson Reginald

De Looze, Rebecca Marrigje

De Looze, Rebecca Marrigje

Doughty, William Donald

Edwards, James Joshua

Elliott, Nicole Suzanne

Felthouse, Jason Ryan

Frescon, Maxine Victoria

Gilchrist, Brandon James

Granzien, Carmen Maree

Granzien, Kain William

Hall, Gary Arthur

Hansen, Steven Troy

Harrison, Lloyd Keith

Hearn, Camilia Ann

Hema, Mitchell

Henry, James Richards

Hobden, David Albert

Holtz, Daryl Lindsay

Hughes, Colin Charles

Johnson, William Kendall

Jones, Clive Leonard

Jordan, Zoel Mark

Kirk, George Stanley John

Koosney, Andrew Sidney

Lawn, Tye Gregg

Lea, Gregory Douglas

Marr, Kim Alexander

Murphy, Katherine Lenore

O’Dea, Adrian James

Owens, Nathan Robert

Peirce, Kelly Louise

Peirce, Meegan Lee

Petersen, Samantha Jane

Pollock, Belinda Jayne

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome

Radunz, Bryce Anthony

Riggs, Scott Daniel Malcolm

Robertson, Andrew William John

Rudd, Shannon Michael

Saylor, Gavin Christopher

Schlapfer, Patrick John

Sharman, Monicque Therese

Sing, Adam James

Stewart, Kristopher Zaine

Stone, Leigh Wayne

Thomasson, Justin

Thorogood, Edward Clifford

Tighe, Nathan James

Tomlinson, Lincoln John

Tomlinson, Lincoln John

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Wells, Cindy Anita

Widgell, Daniel Cecil

Williams, Darrell Leslie George

Yow Yeh, Lawrence Robert