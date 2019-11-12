IN COURT: 68 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 12.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Aberdeen, Byron Phillip, Mr
Andrews, Bradley James Graham
Andrews, Tijana Leigh
Banthuam, Emily
Barkle, Allan James
Barton, Alexandra Kirrilly,
Berry, Tania Marie,
Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn
Bligh, Cruz Keith
Boon, Brian John, Mr
Boyd, Daniel Keith
Burns, Jury Tamati Henare, Mr
Canavan, Benjamin Michael
Carr, Courtney
Clunes, Mackenzie Rhiannon
Cook, Mitchell Elywen
Craney, Rhys Miles
Cross, Mark Gary Albert
Elliott, Nicole Suzanne, Miss
Geddes, Ashley Ian
Gill, Dylan Jake
Gill, Peter Lesley
Gould, Troy Peter, Mr
Granzien, Tre Anthony
Harris, Nathan Buddy
Harwood, Jayden Paul
Haughton, Amanda Jade
Hennessy, Dale John
Holborow, Shayla Jay
Hollis, Benjamin James
Koppensteiner, Beau Luke, Mr
Lane, Cameron Peter, Mr
Loakes, Ben, Mr
Macdonald, Angus Alexander
Martin, Blake Fredrick
Matthews, Darren Ian
Mcgrath, Dallas John
Mcgregor, Timothy David Lewis
Mckavanagh, Daniel James, Mr
Mctackett, Tracey Lee, Mrs
Medley, Glen George, Mr
Menzies, Shane Douglas
Moore, Ryan James
Patterson, Kenneth James
Pavlov, Lee Durham
Pershouse, Matthew James
Redgate, Boaz Anne
Reese, Nathan Kurtis
Rodgers, Deanna Claire
Schoeck, Mark Peter
Schrader, Jason Clive, Mr
Shackelford, Bruce Stephen
Sheffield, Peter Thomas Adrian, Mr
Short, Gareth Douglas, Mr
Simpson, Paul Michael
Smith, Kirsty-Lee
Smith, Shayne Andrew, Mr
Spencer, Aaron John
Strachan, Joshua Gabe, Mr
Thomas, Jemah May
Thomsen, Katie Ruth, Miss
Thomson, Edward James, Mr
Tilley, Brianna, Ms
Welch, Michael William,
Wheeler, Jordan Andrew
Widgell, Daniel Cecil
Williams, Kade Michael
Williams, Richard Keith Benjamin