IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 18.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Adams, Sean Wesley

Algar, Hayden Brice

Clarke, Cindy Isobel

Clay, Madison Lilly

Crowe, Richard

Crowe, Richard Hans

Cruz, Mark Anthony

Dawes, Matthew Steven

Demos, Aaron

Drieberg, Jademan Bounkham Harold

Falkner, Shannon Luke

Fankhauser, Ty Jaxon

Fensom, Kara-Lee Patricia

Fletcher, Jamie Lee

Gamble, Azeem Raymond

Gao, Yi Lun

Gibson, Xanthe Renee

Greenham, Lucas Hayden

Gumz, Huntah Klaye

Hall, David Arthur

Harrington, Katrina Louise

Harrison, Stacey Leigh

Henderson, Troy William

Hickey, Rosemary Anne

Hughes, Colin Charles

Irving, Mark Patrick

Job, Ashley Jane

Jones, Darrin Glenn

Kregenbrink, Grant Lee

Lee, Dane Robert

Leighton, Quinn Douglas

Leitch, Troy Geoffrey

Lewis, Christopher John

Little, Debbie Ann

Loakes, Ben

Loftus, Zachary David

Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth

Malcolm, Gary James

Mcmeekin, Robert John

Melaney, Trent Robert

Midson, Tristan Alex

Mordaunt, Ashley Dylan

Nolan, Mitchell Troy

Norman, Carey Edwin

Olzard, Lleyton Sam

Parks, Alana Maree

Payne, Elisha

Polsen, Casey Mary

Rogers, David John

Savill, Dylan

Schurmann, Kaylah Maree

Smith, Neil Collin

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Stickley, Jessica Ann

Stuart, Martin Alexander

Sweetland, Sophie Clare

Thomas, Jemah May

Thomasson, Justin

Tirona, Gil Halili

Wade, Zachary Valentine

Walker, Tawnee Marie

Warby, Shaun James

Wehi, Krystal Tiana

Weston, Adam Lindsay

Wogandt, Joshua Ryan

Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree