IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 18.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Adams, Sean Wesley
Algar, Hayden Brice
Clarke, Cindy Isobel
Clay, Madison Lilly
Crowe, Richard
Crowe, Richard Hans
Cruz, Mark Anthony
Dawes, Matthew Steven
Demos, Aaron
Drieberg, Jademan Bounkham Harold
Falkner, Shannon Luke
Fankhauser, Ty Jaxon
Fensom, Kara-Lee Patricia
Fletcher, Jamie Lee
Gamble, Azeem Raymond
Gao, Yi Lun
Gibson, Xanthe Renee
Greenham, Lucas Hayden
Gumz, Huntah Klaye
Hall, David Arthur
Harrington, Katrina Louise
Harrison, Stacey Leigh
Henderson, Troy William
Hickey, Rosemary Anne
Hughes, Colin Charles
Irving, Mark Patrick
Job, Ashley Jane
Jones, Darrin Glenn
Kregenbrink, Grant Lee
Lee, Dane Robert
Leighton, Quinn Douglas
Leitch, Troy Geoffrey
Lewis, Christopher John
Little, Debbie Ann
Loakes, Ben
Loftus, Zachary David
Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth
Malcolm, Gary James
Mcmeekin, Robert John
Melaney, Trent Robert
Midson, Tristan Alex
Mordaunt, Ashley Dylan
Nolan, Mitchell Troy
Norman, Carey Edwin
Olzard, Lleyton Sam
Parks, Alana Maree
Payne, Elisha
Polsen, Casey Mary
Rogers, David John
Savill, Dylan
Schurmann, Kaylah Maree
Smith, Neil Collin
Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie
Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie
Stickley, Jessica Ann
Stuart, Martin Alexander
Sweetland, Sophie Clare
Thomas, Jemah May
Thomasson, Justin
Tirona, Gil Halili
Wade, Zachary Valentine
Walker, Tawnee Marie
Warby, Shaun James
Wehi, Krystal Tiana
Weston, Adam Lindsay
Wogandt, Joshua Ryan
Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree