IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 29.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone District Court:

Christopher HAWES

Issac BYRNES

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Andrews, Bradley James Graham

Ashe, Dylan Leslie

Baldwin, Reece Noel

Beavis, Deliah Faye

Beezley, Bilyanna Joan

Blackman, Cherissma Elizabeth

Blackman, Joshua

Bligh, Jordan Benjamin

Brown, David Aaron

Brown, Oran

Brydon, Storme Melina

Bugeja, William Henryk

Cain, Scott Adam James

Castle, Dylan Bradley

Cross, Mark Gary Albert

Cruz, Mark Anthony

Dickinson, Cori-Daine Craig

Docherty, Sheena Shonet

Dolar, Arwa Valmai

Drake, Shayne David

Duffy, Jeanie Laurie

Dwyer, Steven Allan

Fisher, Gwen Martha

Gibson, Trevor Clint

Hamilton, Cherriillee Brittanie

Harrison, Christel Keitha

Hemara, Joelene Andriea

Henderson, Troy William

Hollingsworth, Josiah Richard

Hourigan, Roxanne

Humphries, Kate Louise

Jaraminas, Leeann Tracy

Johnson, Minnie Ellen

Johnson, William Mervyn

Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael

Kangan, Corey Troy

Kaye, Natasha Ann Margaret

Kenny, Rebecca Jane

Lee, Robert Brandon

Lenderink, Jason Craig

Lingwoodock, Nakitta June

Lydiard, Aaron James

Mcnamara, Trent Ryan

Miller, Sean Roger

Pershouse, Brooke Ellen

Pollock, Belinda Jayne

Poulsen, Lee-Ann Elizabeth

Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome

Randolph, Graham Levi

Rhind, Malik Robinson

Roberts, Matthew John

Schoeck, Mark Peter

Sealey, Shane Anthony

Smith, Nicola Kristie

Spinks, Cameron Edward

Stewart, Keifer Lee

Stibbards, Anthony David

Strandquist, Makhela Jayne

Taylor, Daniel Walter

Thierauf, Allen Norman

Twist, Ian James

Walsh, Cassandra Margaret

Wellman, Jason Lloyd

Zimmerlie, Cameron Edward