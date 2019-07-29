IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 29.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone District Court:
Christopher HAWES
Issac BYRNES
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Andrews, Bradley James Graham
Ashe, Dylan Leslie
Baldwin, Reece Noel
Beavis, Deliah Faye
Beezley, Bilyanna Joan
Blackman, Cherissma Elizabeth
Blackman, Joshua
Bligh, Jordan Benjamin
Brown, David Aaron
Brown, Oran
Brydon, Storme Melina
Bugeja, William Henryk
Cain, Scott Adam James
Castle, Dylan Bradley
Cross, Mark Gary Albert
Cruz, Mark Anthony
Dickinson, Cori-Daine Craig
Docherty, Sheena Shonet
Dolar, Arwa Valmai
Drake, Shayne David
Duffy, Jeanie Laurie
Dwyer, Steven Allan
Fisher, Gwen Martha
Gibson, Trevor Clint
Hamilton, Cherriillee Brittanie
Harrison, Christel Keitha
Hemara, Joelene Andriea
Henderson, Troy William
Hollingsworth, Josiah Richard
Hourigan, Roxanne
Humphries, Kate Louise
Jaraminas, Leeann Tracy
Johnson, Minnie Ellen
Johnson, William Mervyn
Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael
Kangan, Corey Troy
Kaye, Natasha Ann Margaret
Kenny, Rebecca Jane
Lee, Robert Brandon
Lenderink, Jason Craig
Lingwoodock, Nakitta June
Lydiard, Aaron James
Mcnamara, Trent Ryan
Miller, Sean Roger
Pershouse, Brooke Ellen
Pollock, Belinda Jayne
Poulsen, Lee-Ann Elizabeth
Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome
Randolph, Graham Levi
Rhind, Malik Robinson
Roberts, Matthew John
Schoeck, Mark Peter
Sealey, Shane Anthony
Smith, Nicola Kristie
Spinks, Cameron Edward
Stewart, Keifer Lee
Stibbards, Anthony David
Strandquist, Makhela Jayne
Taylor, Daniel Walter
Thierauf, Allen Norman
Twist, Ian James
Walsh, Cassandra Margaret
Wellman, Jason Lloyd
Zimmerlie, Cameron Edward