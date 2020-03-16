IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 16.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Allen, Leon
Anderson, Evander Johasha
Armstrong, David James
Bailey, Alexia Anne
Bennett, Cameo Jane
Bradbury, Joel David Henry
Brown, David Aaron
Bryant, Owen Patrick
Cain, Daniel Robert
Campbell, Jack Thomas
Chidgey, Brett Conrad
Crombie, Andrew Charles
Delaware, Michael John
Downie, Nicholas Jake
Drake, Shayne David
Ezekiela, Brodie Rae
Graham, Jaide Siobhan
Grant, Jessie Mikie
Grech, Scott David
Hankin, Jamie Keith
Hart, Melita Sheree
Hawking, Courtney Elizabeth
Hollis, Benjamin James
Jordan, Rodney John
Kafoa, Samuel George
Kenny, Rebecca Jane
Keogh, Will Alexander
King, Jacob Anthony
Lanham, Simon Patrick
Lear, Steven
Lingwoodock, Nakitta June
Ludwig, Dick Jeff
Mann, Reuben Locklan
Marks, John William
Martin, Blake Fredrick
Mayall, Natalie L
Mcdonald, Kym Leanne
Meikle, Julianne
Menzies, Shane Douglas
Morris, Daniel James
Mullins, Amanda Lee
Nai, Peter Emilio
Nespoli, Natasha Maree
Nisbet, Tanya Gayle
Oakley, Cary Grant
Osborne, Joshua
Oswald, Jakim Ross
Owens, Nathan Robert
Pask, Dylan Guy
Reid, Dylan Robert
Robinson, Joshua Joseph
Rodgers, Deanna Claire
Shyhun, Gregory
Southall, Kirrily
Strandquist, Makhela Jayne
Thierauf, Allen Norman
Tully, Daniel Neville
Twist, Ian James
Van Nimwegen, Denia
Warburton, Nathan Daniel James
Ward, Peter John
Warde, Elijah Riccardo James
Yow Yeh, Jodene Lorraine
Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross