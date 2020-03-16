Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Mar 2020 10:26 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 16.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Leon

Anderson, Evander Johasha

Armstrong, David James

Bailey, Alexia Anne

Bennett, Cameo Jane

Bradbury, Joel David Henry

Brown, David Aaron

Bryant, Owen Patrick

Cain, Daniel Robert

Campbell, Jack Thomas

Chidgey, Brett Conrad

Crombie, Andrew Charles

Delaware, Michael John

Downie, Nicholas Jake

Drake, Shayne David

Ezekiela, Brodie Rae

Graham, Jaide Siobhan

Grant, Jessie Mikie

Grech, Scott David

Hankin, Jamie Keith

Hart, Melita Sheree

Hawking, Courtney Elizabeth

Hollis, Benjamin James

Jordan, Rodney John

Kafoa, Samuel George

Kenny, Rebecca Jane

Keogh, Will Alexander

King, Jacob Anthony

Lanham, Simon Patrick

Lear, Steven

Lingwoodock, Nakitta June

Ludwig, Dick Jeff

Mann, Reuben Locklan

Marks, John William

Martin, Blake Fredrick

Mayall, Natalie L

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne

Meikle, Julianne

Menzies, Shane Douglas

Morris, Daniel James

Mullins, Amanda Lee

Nai, Peter Emilio

Nespoli, Natasha Maree

Nisbet, Tanya Gayle

Oakley, Cary Grant

Osborne, Joshua

Oswald, Jakim Ross

Owens, Nathan Robert

Pask, Dylan Guy

Reid, Dylan Robert

Robinson, Joshua Joseph

Rodgers, Deanna Claire

Shyhun, Gregory

Southall, Kirrily

Strandquist, Makhela Jayne

Thierauf, Allen Norman

Tully, Daniel Neville

Twist, Ian James

Van Nimwegen, Denia

Warburton, Nathan Daniel James

Ward, Peter John

Warde, Elijah Riccardo James

Yow Yeh, Jodene Lorraine

Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross

Gladstone Observer

