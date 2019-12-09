IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 9.

NOTE: This list is updated every day

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Baldwin, Reece Noel

Bannerman, Shane Bruce, Mr

Berry, Tania Marie, Miss

Bishop, Rhys James, Mr

Bligh, Marni Jatia, Ms

Briskey, Geoffrey Ian

Burt, Crystal Maree

Charles, Narelle Rachel

Coleman, Kailang Natalie

Craker, Thomas Luke

Cubby-Roadley, Rhys Dean

Darley, Kody Shane

Day, Anthony Mark

Featherstone, Anthony John Robert

Fields, Daniel Scott, Mr

Fisk, Charles Augustus, Mr

Franicevic, Tony Ralph

Gillespie, Jacob Robert

Heiniger, Shane Richard

Hughes, David Andrew

Ingra, Dean Michael

Johnson, Ashleigh Chloe, Miss

Johnson, Jeffery David

Johnson, Zechariah Isaac Lindsay

Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael

Kennedy, Matthew Alan, Mr

Kenny, Rebecca Jane

Kirvesniemi, Mark Adrian, Mr

Lansdown, Justice Naomi

Lennox, Cassandra Evelyn

Lingwoodock, Savannah Louise,

Longwright, Lakisha

Mackenzie, Amanda Marie

Manfred, Codie William

Mansfield, Anthony J

Mccarthy, Jason Graham

Mcgrath, Chloe Maree, Miss

Mclean, Sonita-Skye Christina

Oakley, Cameron Leslie

Ogg, Christopher Neil

Passau, Cara Maureen

Petzler, Jodie, Miss

Philp, Tania Louise

Riva, Tony Robert

Robson, Grant Dale

Russell, Kelly Carol

Russo, Jamie Peter,

Saylor, Gavin Christopher

Short, Krystal Maree,

Solomon, Tyomi Sherita

Stone, Leigh Wayne

Tankard, Matthew John, Mr

Warburton, Nathan Daniel James, Mr

Warrick, Keelan Mark Reginald, Mr

White, Jamie Roy, Mr

Williams, Adam Lee

Williams, Kade Michael

Wilson, Brett Andrew

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross

District Court:

Tyrin GREENLAND

Michael LIDDELL