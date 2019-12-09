IN COURT: 63 people set to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 9.
NOTE: This list is updated every day
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Aldworth, Toni Raelene
Baldwin, Reece Noel
Bannerman, Shane Bruce, Mr
Berry, Tania Marie, Miss
Bishop, Rhys James, Mr
Bligh, Marni Jatia, Ms
Briskey, Geoffrey Ian
Burt, Crystal Maree
Charles, Narelle Rachel
Coleman, Kailang Natalie
Craker, Thomas Luke
Cubby-Roadley, Rhys Dean
Darley, Kody Shane
Day, Anthony Mark
Featherstone, Anthony John Robert
Fields, Daniel Scott, Mr
Fisk, Charles Augustus, Mr
Franicevic, Tony Ralph
Gillespie, Jacob Robert
Heiniger, Shane Richard
Hughes, David Andrew
Ingra, Dean Michael
Johnson, Ashleigh Chloe, Miss
Johnson, Jeffery David
Johnson, Zechariah Isaac Lindsay
Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael
Kennedy, Matthew Alan, Mr
Kenny, Rebecca Jane
Kirvesniemi, Mark Adrian, Mr
Lansdown, Justice Naomi
Lennox, Cassandra Evelyn
Lingwoodock, Savannah Louise,
Longwright, Lakisha
Mackenzie, Amanda Marie
Manfred, Codie William
Mansfield, Anthony J
Mccarthy, Jason Graham
Mcgrath, Chloe Maree, Miss
Mclean, Sonita-Skye Christina
Oakley, Cameron Leslie
Ogg, Christopher Neil
Passau, Cara Maureen
Petzler, Jodie, Miss
Philp, Tania Louise
Riva, Tony Robert
Robson, Grant Dale
Russell, Kelly Carol
Russo, Jamie Peter,
Saylor, Gavin Christopher
Short, Krystal Maree,
Solomon, Tyomi Sherita
Stone, Leigh Wayne
Tankard, Matthew John, Mr
Warburton, Nathan Daniel James, Mr
Warrick, Keelan Mark Reginald, Mr
White, Jamie Roy, Mr
Williams, Adam Lee
Williams, Kade Michael
Wilson, Brett Andrew
Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore
Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross
District Court:
Tyrin GREENLAND
Michael LIDDELL