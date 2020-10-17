IN COURT: 58 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 16.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldridge, Therese Mary

Auty, David Ross

Bartlett, Joshua Wentworth

Bath, Craig Allan

Bennett-Wood, Sheree Ann

Blake, Sevan Ray

Blanch, Keith James

Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly

Davies, Ronald James

Davis, Jerome Barry

De Looze, Rebecca Marrigje

Elliott, Nicole Suzanne

Fowler, Brendan Peter

Gibson, Trevor Clint

Gill, Kaiyne Brandon

Grimwood, Edward Joseph

Hall, Gary Arthur

Hampton, Danielle May

Hartigan, Leanne Jade

Henry, Shaye Mitchell

Hill, Katrina Maree

Hobson, Darren James

Horton, Madison Kenneth

Horton, Nicholas Jeoffrey

Hubbard, Nicholas Anthony

Hughes, Graham Peter

Jordan-Edwards, Peter Mathew

Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael

King, Cheyenne Skye

Lafsky, Geoffrey Michael

Lennon, Tasha Ann

Mccartney, Nicholas Anthony

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne

Monaghan, Tayla Brooke

Morris, Daniel James

Morris, Kimberly Nichole

Mozley, Barry

Munzer, Cherie Joy

Nash, Shane Kenneth

Neeves, Keith William

Neivandt, Gabriel John

O'Keefe, Tijana Leigh

Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome

Smith, Nicola Kristie

Stanford, Katrina Lee

Talman, Moniqu Olivia

Thorogood, Chloe Jayne

Tickner, Shane John

Tighe, Nathan James

Tirona, Gil Halili

Ward, Peter John

White, Rebecca May

Whitehead, Duncan Evan

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross