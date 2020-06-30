IN COURT: 58 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 30.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Abrahamson, Marcus James

Auty, David Ross

Bishop, Rhys James

Blumanis, Hannah Elise

Boston, Nigel James

Brown, Morgan Tamati

Cain, Daniel Robert

Campbell, Scott Jackson

Chugg, Clinton M

Cole, Kelly Marie

Collins, Angela Gai

Cooper, Mitchell Grant

Craney, Rhys Miles

Daly, Shalna

Day, Lloyd Gordon

Dittman, Jack David

Fowler, Brendan Peter

Gilchrist, Brandon James

Gould, Troy Peter,

Grahame, Thomas William

Gregory, Keith Waylon

Harding, Sharna Rebecca

Hawes, Christopher Lee

Hayes, Keelan Wade

Heath, Robert Charles

Hempel, Kalika Kharleesi

Henry, Shaye Mitchell

Horan, Michael

Hourigan, Tazma Bree Beverley

Hunt, Christopher John

Hyland, Dylan Thomas

Hywood, Jessica Therese

Jerwood, Abigail Jane

Johnston, Wade Kenneth

Jordan, Zoel Mark

Kelle, Matthew William

Landry, Dean Micheal

Lea, John Douglas

Litzow, Dylan Anthony

Lord, Jordan Dean

Malone-Fisher, Jyolnar Terryll Noogi

Mann, Kevin Albert

Mclean, Sonita-Skye Christina Elizab

Middleton, Matthew Allan

Mitchell, Dale Ian

Moucheron Franicevic, Tayla Leigh

O’Brien, Isaac Benjamin

Phelps, Justin

Phillips, Peter James

Reid, Jasmine Irene

Stallan, Trent Leslie David

Stubbs, Sam Jacob

Van Nimwegen, Denia

Walker, Tawnee Marie

Wells, Cindy Anita

Weston, Adam Lindsay

Winder, Matthew

Young, Zack