IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 3.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian

Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian

Betts-Murray, Joel Raymond

Blackman, Joshua

Blackman, Joshua

Boyle, Tamara Louise

Butcher, Roger Donald Roy

Carney-Auckram, Corey John

Cox, Tristan Jesse Allen

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Doughty, William Donald

Dwyer, John Peter

Edwards, Mason-Jay David Graham Ale

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Foley, Justin Brian

Forbes, Ian Donald

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh

Granzien, Carmen Maree

Haley-Graham, Masson James

Hamilton, Michael Anthony

Harrison, Lloyd Keith

Harrison, Lloyd Keith

Hawkins, Craig Anthony

Hickmott, Joshua Trent

Hobden, David Albert

Holland, Annette Louise

Holland, Annette Louise

Ingra, Richard Cedric

Jones, Joseph Daniel

List, Paul Anthony John

Loftus, Zachary David

Lord, Christopher John

Mansfield, Anthony J

Pershouse, Daniel George

Porter, Zane William

Riordan, Jason Paul

Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie

Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie

Robson, Grant Dale

Saylor, Gavin Christopher

Shyhun, Gregory

Solomon, Mascot Campbell

Stibbards, Veronica

Stibbards, Veronica

Stone, Leigh Wayne

Stoneley, Margaret Joan

Tessmer, Shanayn Sky

Thierauf, Allen Norman

Thomson, Edward James

Tickner, Shane John

Waller, Tennielle Erian Josephine

Wells, Cindy Anita

Weston, Adam Lindsay

White, Harold John

Williamson, Ryan John

Wilson, Ryan Darren

Zimmerlie, Barbara Ann