Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

John FREYER

Paul James JONES

Brian HARRISON

Justin James BLACKMAN

Atkinson, Felicity Evonne

Atkinson, Kristie Lee

Belfit, Alannah Sheree

Bellert, Bethanie Joe

Blake, Kyle Michael

Brown, Britney Natalie

Byron, Robert James

Cabassi, Aiden William-Francis

Cain, Daniel Robert

Cain, Daniel Robert

Croaker, Chelsie Ann

Duncan, Tianka Grace

Edge, Sheree Rose

Elfenbein, Tammy

Gambrill, Belinda Jane

Granzien, Carmen Maree

Grother, Kellie Marie

Haley-Graham, Masson James

Heitink, Christopher Grant

Hughes, Colin Charles

Ingra, Madison Jane

Joannidis, Lynda Jane

Jones, Clayton Robert

Kennedy, Matthew Alan

King, Amanda Eittie

Law, Jeffrey Ralph

Leather, Elijah David

Lingwoodock, Savannah Louise

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne

Miller, Matthew John

Munzer, Cherie Joy

Murphy, Blaire Sean

Murphy, Katherine Lenore

Noonan, Jed Robert

Oliver, Wayne John

Oliver, Wayne John

Olzard, Lleyton Sam

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Putman, Joshua Phillip

Reid, Jasmine Irene

Rogan, Vadi Patrice

Russell, Leroy Karl Kristian

Saltner, Arnold

Saltner, Kerri Ann

Simpson, James Allan

Sopeer, Adrian Russell

Strohmeyer, Cassandra Joy

Wallace, Farron Wayne

Walters, Brian Lindsay

Weribone, Desiree Terri

White, Colin James

Williams, Darrell Leslie George

Gladstone Observer

