IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 13.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
John FREYER
Paul James JONES
Brian HARRISON
Justin James BLACKMAN
Atkinson, Felicity Evonne
Atkinson, Kristie Lee
Belfit, Alannah Sheree
Bellert, Bethanie Joe
Blake, Kyle Michael
Brown, Britney Natalie
Byron, Robert James
Cabassi, Aiden William-Francis
Cain, Daniel Robert
Cain, Daniel Robert
Croaker, Chelsie Ann
Duncan, Tianka Grace
Edge, Sheree Rose
Elfenbein, Tammy
Gambrill, Belinda Jane
Granzien, Carmen Maree
Grother, Kellie Marie
Haley-Graham, Masson James
Heitink, Christopher Grant
Hughes, Colin Charles
Ingra, Madison Jane
Joannidis, Lynda Jane
Jones, Clayton Robert
Kennedy, Matthew Alan
King, Amanda Eittie
Law, Jeffrey Ralph
Leather, Elijah David
Lingwoodock, Savannah Louise
Mcdonald, Kym Leanne
Miller, Matthew John
Munzer, Cherie Joy
Murphy, Blaire Sean
Murphy, Katherine Lenore
Noonan, Jed Robert
Oliver, Wayne John
Oliver, Wayne John
Olzard, Lleyton Sam
Prescott, Branden John Hedley
Prescott, Branden John Hedley
Putman, Joshua Phillip
Reid, Jasmine Irene
Rogan, Vadi Patrice
Russell, Leroy Karl Kristian
Saltner, Arnold
Saltner, Kerri Ann
Simpson, James Allan
Sopeer, Adrian Russell
Strohmeyer, Cassandra Joy
Wallace, Farron Wayne
Walters, Brian Lindsay
Weribone, Desiree Terri
White, Colin James
Williams, Darrell Leslie George