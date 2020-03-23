Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 8:51 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 23.

Blackwood, Melissa Sue

Brown, Morgan Tamati

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Channell, Aaron Andrew

Corfield, Timothy John

Dare, Angel Colina Koorinjum

De Looze, Rebecca Marrigje

Delta, Gracelyn Claire

Doughty, William Donald

Doyle, Ivan Gerrald Steven

Dyhrberg, Trent Edward

Franklin, Michael James

Gilmour, Tyler Kay Tegan

Grace, Michael Anthony

Grundy, Allan James

Haley-Graham, Masson James

Hayes, Rebecca Maree

Herraman, Robert Daniel

Hill, Christine Shirley

Holland, Annette Louise

Horton, Madison Kenneth

Ingra, Cassandra Jane

Johnson, Eleisha

Jones, Warren Brian Anthony

Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael

Kenny, Rebecca Jane

Lingwoodock, Nakitta June

Litzow, Dylan Anthony

Martin, Blake Fredrick

Martin, Jonathan Clarence

Matthewman, Francis Te Awaroa

Menzies, Shane Douglas

Mitchell, Bradley Paul

Moucheron Franicevic

Mozley, Barry Joel

Myers, Christopher William 1 9:00AM

Oneil, Kylie Lyn

O’Shane, Michael Allan

Palo, Jeffrey Lee

Paull, Jasmine Skye Ann

Peisto, Andrew Phillip

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie

Rowland, Cefn David

Saylor, Gavin Christopher

Shyhun, Gregory

Soden, Chance David

Stronach, Andrew William

Sunderland, Julie Louise

Sunderland, Kurt Russell

Warburton, Nathan Daniel Jame

Warman, Jake

Watson, Andrew Robert

Williams, Adam Lee

Williamson, Ryan John

Wright, Justin Charles

Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross

