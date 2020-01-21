IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, January 21.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Alexander, Jack Anthony
Arnold, Katrina Ann
Asse, Shaun Gabrail
Attard, John Paul
Beling, Julie Elizabeth
Bell, Krystal
Berry, Tod
Bishop, Steven George
Bolt, Miffany Ann
Clements, William Robert
Cox, Peter Leslie
Draper, Michael John
Ezekiela, Nathan Robert David
Fields, Joshua Bryan
Gill, Peter Lesley
Gourley, John Stewart
Hall, Gary Arthur
Hamilton, Michael Leslie
Hilton, Edward James
Hourigan, Tazma Bree Beverley
Hywood, Jessica Therese
Jones, Derek John
Kennedy, Matthew Alan
Latifi, Adem
Lucas, Sean Gibson
Mackay, Matthew Hugh
Maddox, Leslie James
Maskell, Joel
Mcelligott, Hayden Leslie
Mcgrath, Dallas John
Mcgregor, Allan John
Menzies, Shane Douglas
Miller, Matthew John
Mossman, Adam William
Moucheron Franicevic, Tayla Leigh
Neill, Steven Scott
Nichols, Jenny-Anne
Patterson, Joshua William
Payne, Elisha
Pope, Stephen Trevor
Power, Matthew Alan
Robertson, Samantha Mary
Rosenkranz, Michael
Schrader, Jason Clive
Stafford, Brett Francis
Stanford, Katrina Lee
Taylor, Robert John
Thirlwell, Damon Leigh
Thomsen, Katie Ruth
Tickner, Anne Doreen
Wales, Dylan Troy
Walsh, Cassandra Margaret
Ward, Stephen Vinson
White, Kodii Maree
Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian
Wilson, Brett Andrew
Zimmerlie, Shaun Franci