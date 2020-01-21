IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, January 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alexander, Jack Anthony

Arnold, Katrina Ann

Asse, Shaun Gabrail

Attard, John Paul

Beling, Julie Elizabeth

Bell, Krystal

Berry, Tod

Bishop, Steven George

Bolt, Miffany Ann

Clements, William Robert

Cox, Peter Leslie

Draper, Michael John

Ezekiela, Nathan Robert David

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Gill, Peter Lesley

Gourley, John Stewart

Hall, Gary Arthur

Hamilton, Michael Leslie

Hilton, Edward James

Hourigan, Tazma Bree Beverley

Hywood, Jessica Therese

Jones, Derek John

Kennedy, Matthew Alan

Latifi, Adem

Lucas, Sean Gibson

Mackay, Matthew Hugh

Maddox, Leslie James

Maskell, Joel

Mcelligott, Hayden Leslie

Mcgrath, Dallas John

Mcgregor, Allan John

Menzies, Shane Douglas

Miller, Matthew John

Mossman, Adam William

Moucheron Franicevic, Tayla Leigh

Neill, Steven Scott

Nichols, Jenny-Anne

Patterson, Joshua William

Payne, Elisha

Pope, Stephen Trevor

Power, Matthew Alan

Robertson, Samantha Mary

Rosenkranz, Michael

Schrader, Jason Clive

Stafford, Brett Francis

Stanford, Katrina Lee

Taylor, Robert John

Thirlwell, Damon Leigh

Thomsen, Katie Ruth

Tickner, Anne Doreen

Wales, Dylan Troy

Walsh, Cassandra Margaret

Ward, Stephen Vinson

White, Kodii Maree

Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian

Wilson, Brett Andrew

Zimmerlie, Shaun Franci