IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 9.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bailey, Alexia Anne
Bamford, Andrew Arthur
Bartush, Waylon
Blackman, Joshua
Bligh, Marni Jatia
Bond, Christopher Allan
Braeckmans, Timothy James
Buckley, Shannon Michael
Carey, Shane John
Carr, Courtney
Carr, Courtney Jane
Couchy, Michael Bruce
Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday
Dare, Angel Colina Koorinjum
Dejong, Sandra Marley
Delaware, Michael John
Delta, Michael Bernard Luke
Donald, Brendan Damian
Ebsworth, Christopher Michael
Ezekiela, Kiri Jade Maree
Geary, Aiden Matthew
Grace, Michael Anthony
Haley-Graham, Masson James
Hindmarsh, Amanda Jane
Hoffmann, Jamen Kar
Hughes, Colin Charles
Jackson, Rhys Andrew
Johnson, Eleisha
Jones, Warren Brian Anthony
Lehane, Nathan William
Leslie, Bradley Lance
Lothian, Damian John
Manfred, Codie William
Mansfield, Anthony J
Medway, Richard Owen
Metcalfe, Grant James
Miller, Luke Arthur
Mitchell, Bradley Paul
Moucheron Franicevic, Tayla Leigh
Myers, Christopher William
Noonan, Jed Robert
Norton-Watkins, Cody Anthony
Raleigh, Jackson Wayne
Schlapfer, Patrick John
Seckington, Mark Anthony
Soden, Chance David
Solomon, Mascot Campbell
Solomon, Tyomi Sherita
Southall, Kirrily
Tappin, Jacob Peter
Tauwhare, Cody Russell
Tawhai, Paul Campbell
Tully, Daniel Neville
Volke, Dylan Otto Edward
Whittaker, Nathan James
Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenor