IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 8.
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Allen, Ricky James
Antoniolli, Amanda Lorraine
Bailey, Jodie Marie
Baldwin, Reece Noel
Bergstrom, Bo Lennart Andres
Berry, Tania Marie, Miss
Besgrove, Peter Mark
Boyd, Daniel Keith
Bristow, Damian Leonard
Brydon, Storme Melina
Cain, Scott Adam James
Davey, Tua-Junior
Docherty, Sheena Shonet
Dopson, Roy Alan
Doyle, Shayna Maud Gloria
Ezekiela, Kiri Jade Maree
Fitzpatrick, Nathan Wayne
Hamilton, Gavan Troy
Hamilton, Michael Anthony
Hansen, Steven Troy
Harper, Kristopher Joseph
Jensen, Edwina Martha
Johnson, Sidney Rhys
Johnson, Trevor James
King, Jacob Anthony
Kleyn, Leiann Michelle
Kummer, Nicolai Patrick
Lee, Robert Brandon
Mackenzie-Ross, Shane Ian
Mason, Christopher Llewelyn Anthony
Mcdonald, Robert Evan
Mckay, Darcy James
Meissner-Rodgers, Kaebel Thomas
Melksham, Andy Charles
Mikeleit, Shannon Jade
Morris, John Russell
Noble, Tania Merina
Pascoe, Michael Bradley
Peirce, Meegan Lee
Podboy, Ivan Joe
Reilly, Brenton James
Robinson, Camilla Ann
Rosenkranz, Michael
Roth, Jolene Anita Mary
Russell, Shaun Maxwell
Sealey, Shane Anthony
Smith, Stephen James
Spencer, Aaron John
Stokes, Phillip John
Strang, Renee Heather
Tacalan, Jejomar Esquerra
Thomas, Jessica Roseanne
Warcon, Duane Everett
Whickham, Jessica Ann
Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian
Williams, Khalem Blake