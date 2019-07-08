IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 8.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Allen, Ricky James

Antoniolli, Amanda Lorraine

Bailey, Jodie Marie

Baldwin, Reece Noel

Bergstrom, Bo Lennart Andres

Berry, Tania Marie, Miss

Besgrove, Peter Mark

Boyd, Daniel Keith

Bristow, Damian Leonard

Brydon, Storme Melina

Cain, Scott Adam James

Davey, Tua-Junior

Docherty, Sheena Shonet

Dopson, Roy Alan

Doyle, Shayna Maud Gloria

Ezekiela, Kiri Jade Maree

Fitzpatrick, Nathan Wayne

Hamilton, Gavan Troy

Hamilton, Michael Anthony

Hansen, Steven Troy

Harper, Kristopher Joseph

Jensen, Edwina Martha

Johnson, Sidney Rhys

Johnson, Trevor James

King, Jacob Anthony

Kleyn, Leiann Michelle

Kummer, Nicolai Patrick

Lee, Robert Brandon

Mackenzie-Ross, Shane Ian

Mason, Christopher Llewelyn Anthony

Mcdonald, Robert Evan

Mckay, Darcy James

Meissner-Rodgers, Kaebel Thomas

Melksham, Andy Charles

Mikeleit, Shannon Jade

Morris, John Russell

Noble, Tania Merina

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Peirce, Meegan Lee

Podboy, Ivan Joe

Reilly, Brenton James

Robinson, Camilla Ann

Rosenkranz, Michael

Roth, Jolene Anita Mary

Russell, Shaun Maxwell

Sealey, Shane Anthony

Smith, Stephen James

Spencer, Aaron John

Stokes, Phillip John

Strang, Renee Heather

Tacalan, Jejomar Esquerra

Thomas, Jessica Roseanne

Warcon, Duane Everett

Whickham, Jessica Ann

Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian

Williams, Khalem Blake