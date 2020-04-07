IN COURT: 55 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 7.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Adair, Guy William
Adams, Jason Walter
Barkle, Allan James
Bennett-Wood, Sheree Ann
Blake, Heath Leslie
Blanch, Keith James
Blyth, Chanelle Megan
Channell, Kayla Annaellise
Crowe, Richard Hans
Davis-Ellis, Scott David
Dawson, Jessica Anne
Delta, Michael Bernard Luke
Douglas, Samantha Marie
Gilbert, Adrian Howard
Granzien, Peter Jon
Howard, Paul Arren
Hughes, Colin Charles
James, Sharmayne Felicity
Kelle, Matthew William
Kujanpaa, Matti James
Latifi, Adem
Leilua, Falaniko Junior
Leslie, Bradley Lance
Linke, David Robert
Ludwig, Dick Jeff
Mckillop, Cody James
Meloni, Scott Andrew
Morris, Daniel James
Murphy, Samantha Teena Maria
Nash, Shane Kenneth
Neill, Jason Leslie
Ogg, Christopher Neil
Owbridge, Chloe Rene
Pascoe, Michael Bradley
Pershouse, Izaac Jonathon
Powling, Kane Patrick
Prescott, Branden John Hedley
Schafferius, Robert James
Simshauser, Zachariach Richard
Sorensen, Kyle Ken
Stenner, Terry Malcolm
Taylor, Daniel Walter
Tischler, Emma Korrine
Van Zyl, Geno Anaru
Vloedmans, Hayden Andrew
Volke, Dylan Otto Edward
Walker, Tawnee Marie
Walters, Brian Lindsay
Watt, Graeme Francis
Whiting, Lucas Corbett, M
Widgell, Daniel Cecil
Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian
Williams, Danelle Joy
Williamson, Ryan John
Zerk, Robert Michael