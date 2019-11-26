Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 55 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 26.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Bossom, Jason Anthony

Brown, Christopher James

Byrnes, Issac Stephen

Dalziell, Macayla-May Leone

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Donadel, Alan John

Emery, Narinda

Evans, Peta Leigh Annie

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Harwood, Jayden Paul

Henderson, Troy William

Hopton-Knight, Ty James

Houghton, Jade

Huntly, Patrick Douglas Macarthur

Hywood, Jessica Therese

James, Sharmayne Felicity

Kofoed, Lachlan Austin

Kolm, Shane Robert

Loakes, Ben

Manfred, Codie William

Mansfield, Anthony J

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Maskell, Joel

Mcewen, David Robert

Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis

Mcgregor, Timothy David Lewis

Neill, Steven Scott

Nelson, Brock William

O’Brien, Katy Myree

Paul, Daniel Malcolm Raymond

Pershouse, Matthew James

Pierson, Zachary David

Pope, Stephen Trevor

Poulton, Catherine Lizabeth

Richards, Dylan Jayden

Riordan, Jason Paul

Salonen, Ossie Tapani

Scott, Jordan Peter

Smith, Jordan Reece

Snowden, Joseph Graham

Sprott, Russell Gordan

Stanley, Timothy John

Stodart, Ricky Leigh

Street, Aaron James

Thompson, Tristan James

Thomson, Olivia Layla Rose

Thorogood, Troy Desmond

Till, Darrin Paul

Walsh, Cassandra Margaret

Warren, Nathan Tony

Whiting, Lucas Corbett

Willersdorf, Leigh Adrian

Wilson, Brett Andrew

Wilson, Joel Owen Lawrence

Winters, Stephen Bradley

Gladstone Observer

