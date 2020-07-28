IN COURT: 53 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 28.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Armstrong, Shane Gregory

Bean, Reiner Christoph

Beutel, Jayk Barlow

Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn

Blackley, Morgan Matthew

Blyton, Brett Allen Mathew

Boulton, Christopher Trent

Brown, Morgan Tamati

Campbell, Scott Jackson

Cole, Kelly Marie

Cross, Mark Gary Albert

Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie

Dwyer, Hayden James

Edwards, James Joshua

Ehrke, Alexander Alan

Fletcher, Bronia Kirsty

Forster, Matthew Allan

Granzien, Kain William

Granzien, Kain William

Grittner, Cory Robert James

Howett, Jason Luke

Howett, Jason Luke

Hurry, John Colin

Janssan, Jayden Lee

Jealous, Travis Ian

Jeynes, Garry

Jones, Andrew Phillip

Lea, John Douglas

Mcnamara, Micheal Grandon

Miller, Allan Gordon

Moka, Shannon Latasha Marie

Moore, Nicole Fay

Moucheron Franicevic, Tayla Leigh

Noe, Bruce Rolland

Peirce, Kelly Louise

Radunz, Bryce Anthony

Ratana, Jermaine Calena

Robinson, Joshua Joseph

Robson, Grant Dale

Scott, Andrew Lawerence

Sills, Deborah

Skewes, Shirley Jane

Tomlinson, Lincoln John

Tully, Daniel Neville

Walker, Tawnee Marie

Wallace, Daniel William

Watson, Chanel Joy

Watson, Chanel Joy

Watson, Damien Russell

Williams, Benjamin Guy

Williams, Khalem Blake

Woods, Mariah Rose

Young, Wade Howar