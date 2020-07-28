IN COURT: 53 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 28.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Armstrong, Shane Gregory
Bean, Reiner Christoph
Beutel, Jayk Barlow
Bezuidenhout, Michelle Evelyn
Blackley, Morgan Matthew
Blyton, Brett Allen Mathew
Boulton, Christopher Trent
Brown, Morgan Tamati
Campbell, Scott Jackson
Cole, Kelly Marie
Cross, Mark Gary Albert
Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie
Dwyer, Hayden James
Edwards, James Joshua
Ehrke, Alexander Alan
Fletcher, Bronia Kirsty
Forster, Matthew Allan
Granzien, Kain William
Grittner, Cory Robert James
Howett, Jason Luke
Hurry, John Colin
Janssan, Jayden Lee
Jealous, Travis Ian
Jeynes, Garry
Jones, Andrew Phillip
Lea, John Douglas
Mcnamara, Micheal Grandon
Miller, Allan Gordon
Moka, Shannon Latasha Marie
Moore, Nicole Fay
Moucheron Franicevic, Tayla Leigh
Noe, Bruce Rolland
Peirce, Kelly Louise
Radunz, Bryce Anthony
Ratana, Jermaine Calena
Robinson, Joshua Joseph
Robson, Grant Dale
Scott, Andrew Lawerence
Sills, Deborah
Skewes, Shirley Jane
Tomlinson, Lincoln John
Tully, Daniel Neville
Walker, Tawnee Marie
Wallace, Daniel William
Watson, Chanel Joy
Watson, Damien Russell
Williams, Benjamin Guy
Williams, Khalem Blake
Woods, Mariah Rose
Young, Wade Howar