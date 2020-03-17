Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law emblem insignia badge
IN COURT: 53 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Mar 2020 9:23 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 16.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bamford, Andrew Arthur

Bircsak, John

Boughton, Kenny Keith Frances

Bowkett, Robert Edward

Channell, Kayla Annaellise

Close, Christopher Brian

Davis-Ellis, Scott David

Ezekiela, Kiri Jade Maree

Forrester, Peter John Micheal

Gamble, Beverley Anne

Garritty, Jason Sean

Glover, Travis

Goodall, Jayden Ashley

Gourley, John Stewart

Heath, Robert Charles

Hemara, Vinny James

Herraman, Robert Daniel

Holswich, Neil Ashley

Hughes, Colin Charles

King, Dene Mitchell

Koppensteiner, Beau Luke

Magor, Brock Andrew Reuben

Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise

Maskell, Joel

Mcdonald, Brayden Christopher

Murphy, Samantha Teena Maria

Murray, Thomas George

Odlum, Jason Douglas

Pershouse, Matthew James

Powling, Kane Patrick

Ramsden, Lisa Marie

Richards, Dylan Jayden

Robson, Grant Dale

Scott, Matthew Edward

Smith, Jason James

Sommerfield, Samantha Thelma

Sorensen, Kyle Ken

Storm, Tahlia Lorraine

Strachan, Joshua Gabe

Stubbs, Sam Jacob

Sullivan, Tyler

Tappin, Jacob Peter

Taylor, Robert John

Tolan, Brian Joseph

Waikato, Francis Hone

West, David Patrick

Whiting, Lucas Corbett

Widgell, Daniel Cecil

Wilson, Jack Daniel

Wust, Shenae Gracy

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

Zimmerlie, Cameron Edward

