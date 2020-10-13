Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Abrahamson, Marcus James

Ashman, Michael Sean

Azcue, Rony Wilson

Bahr, Jackson James

Bates, Warren William

Bath, Craig Allan

Biancucci, Anthony

Bolt, Miffany Ann

Bond, Christopher Allan

Butcher, Linda Sharon

Butcher, Roger Donald Roy

Casey, Franklin Godfrey

Connell, Jordan James

Cooke, Isaiah

Coyle, Matthew John

Currie, Jack Daniel

Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly

Dobson, Jackie Lee

Edgerton, Anthony Jon

Edwards, Amanda Jane

Fletcher, Jamie Lee

Harvey, Lance William

Hickey, Rosemary Anne

Howett, Jason Luke

Howett, Jason Luke

Jackson, Brandon-Lee

Jarvis, Kane

Jaspers, Kurt Benjamin

Kelly, Kyle Howard William

Kotlar, Hayden Robert

Lawn, Tye Gregg

Lippitt, Jonathon Francis

Marsh, Troy Dean

Martin, Blake Fredrick

Parks, Alana Maree

Pholi, Richard Alan

Randall, Kayne

Ranger, Jai Andrew

Ratcliffe, William Wyatt

Richards, Hayden Michael

Robinson, Dean Michael Wayne

Sikora, Joshua Kyle

Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza

Sorrensen, Clinton

Stibbards, Veronica

Thierauf, Allen Norman

Wade, Kiarn Marcus Hori

Weeks, Christopher William

Weston, Adam Lindsay

Wilson, Ashlee Maree

Wilson, Dale Paul

Wynne, Lachlan James Barry

gladstone courthouse incourtgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 12.

        • 13th Oct 2020 7:09 AM
        Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on

        Premium Content Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on

        Crime Samuel Wyatt Jackson had several drinks before getting behind the wheel.

        Truck on its side, debris all over road

        Premium Content Truck on its side, debris all over road

        News The Leichhardt Highway near Banana was closed in both directions

        Gladstone continues to ride natural gas wave

        Premium Content Gladstone continues to ride natural gas wave

        News Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, LNG exports increased compared with last year...