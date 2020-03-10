Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 10.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Anderson, Evander Johasha

Andreassen, Tara-Lee Mary

Atkins, Benjamin Rory

Blake, Heath Leslie

Burgess, Andrew James Maher

Clements, William Robert

Close, Christopher Brian

Currie, Leissa Michelle

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Delta, Michael Bernard Luke

Foley, Justin Brian

Hardie, Sheridan Leigh

Hoad, Daniel Haymen

Hywood, Jessica Therese

Jenkins, Benjamin William

Johns, Christopher Stephen

Kratzmann, Maree Ann

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Latifi, Adem

Linke, David Robert

Little, Debbie Ann

Loakes, Ben

Mann, Reuben Locklan

Martin, Paul Frederick

Mcewen, David Robert

Nai, Peter Emilio

Nash, Shane Kenneth

Nichols, Jenny-Anne

O’Connor, David William

Owbridge, Chloe Rene

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Petterson, Nicholas Ivan James

Pholi, Richard Alan

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Richards, Dylan Jayden

Sawyer, Tina Nicole

Schafferius, Robert James

Sharp, David Michael

Sladden, Jamie Scott

Sommerfield, Samantha Thelma

Stodart, Ricky Leigh

Taylor, Daniel Walter

Thomas, Jemah May

Thorogood, Troy Desmond

Tischler, Emma Korrine

Toi, Davida Erica

Van Zyl, Geno Anaru

Walker, Phillip John

Walker, Tawnee Marie

Warner, Mathew John Robert

Watt, Graeme Francis

Wilds, Jason Alan

court crimes gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        premium_icon Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        News Small businesses may feel the effect of a drop in business confidence as the economic fall out of coronavirus continues.

        ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        premium_icon ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        News LUKE Hambleton was in his West Gladstone home with his young family when he heard...

        Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        premium_icon Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        Crime The business owner was a repeat offender.

        Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        premium_icon Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        Crime The 51-year-old had eight ciders and between four to five glasses of vodka before...