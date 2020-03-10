IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 10.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Anderson, Evander Johasha
Andreassen, Tara-Lee Mary
Atkins, Benjamin Rory
Blake, Heath Leslie
Burgess, Andrew James Maher
Clements, William Robert
Close, Christopher Brian
Currie, Leissa Michelle
Davison, Jackson Reginald
Delta, Michael Bernard Luke
Foley, Justin Brian
Hardie, Sheridan Leigh
Hoad, Daniel Haymen
Hywood, Jessica Therese
Jenkins, Benjamin William
Johns, Christopher Stephen
Kratzmann, Maree Ann
Langford, Petica Mitylene
Latifi, Adem
Linke, David Robert
Little, Debbie Ann
Loakes, Ben
Mann, Reuben Locklan
Martin, Paul Frederick
Mcewen, David Robert
Nai, Peter Emilio
Nash, Shane Kenneth
Nichols, Jenny-Anne
O’Connor, David William
Owbridge, Chloe Rene
Pascoe, Michael Bradley
Petterson, Nicholas Ivan James
Pholi, Richard Alan
Prescott, Branden John Hedley
Richards, Dylan Jayden
Sawyer, Tina Nicole
Schafferius, Robert James
Sharp, David Michael
Sladden, Jamie Scott
Sommerfield, Samantha Thelma
Stodart, Ricky Leigh
Taylor, Daniel Walter
Thomas, Jemah May
Thorogood, Troy Desmond
Tischler, Emma Korrine
Toi, Davida Erica
Van Zyl, Geno Anaru
Walker, Phillip John
Walker, Tawnee Marie
Warner, Mathew John Robert
Watt, Graeme Francis
Wilds, Jason Alan