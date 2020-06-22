IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 22.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Braeckmans, Timothy James

Briggs, George Anthony

Burnett, Malcolm Robert

Corfield, Timothy John

Davidson, Ashley Lyle

Edwards, Mason-Jay David Graham Ale

Gill, Kaiyne Brandon

Griffiths, Allira Jane

Guy, Tamara Lee

Hawkins, Craig Anthony

Hindmarsh, Amanda Jane

Hodges, Kiara Kym

Holmes, Carl Samuel

Holmes, Laura Rene

Horton, Madison Kenneth

James, Jesse Dylan

Johnson, Ryan Anthony Thomas

Jones, Warren Brian Anthony

Lingwoodock, Nakitta June

Lingwoodock-Ward, Keynan James Graeme Barrie

List, Paul Anthony John

Mcdonald, Bree Jasmine

Mitchell, Bradley Paul

Murphy, Blaire Sean

Myers, Christopher William

Norman, Carey Edwin

Pershouse, Daniel George

Petrie, Donald Robert

Polsen, Casey Mary

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Robinson, Camilla Ann

Ross, Jordan David Lee

Rowland, Cefn David

Russell, Leroy Karl Kristian

Saylor, Gavin Christopher

Short, Krystal Maree

Simpson, James Alfred John

Smith, Hannah Lee

Smith, Nicola Kristie

Tickner, Shane John

Warde, Graeme Peter

Wehi, Krystal Tiana

Williamson, Ryan John

Wilson, Clayton James

Woods, Mariah Rose

Yow Yeh, Eziekeal Anthony Charles