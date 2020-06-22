IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 22.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Braeckmans, Timothy James
Briggs, George Anthony
Burnett, Malcolm Robert
Corfield, Timothy John
Davidson, Ashley Lyle
Edwards, Mason-Jay David Graham Ale
Gill, Kaiyne Brandon
Griffiths, Allira Jane
Guy, Tamara Lee
Hawkins, Craig Anthony
Hindmarsh, Amanda Jane
Hodges, Kiara Kym
Holmes, Carl Samuel
Holmes, Laura Rene
Horton, Madison Kenneth
Horton, Madison Kenneth
Horton, Madison Kenneth
James, Jesse Dylan
Johnson, Ryan Anthony Thomas
Jones, Warren Brian Anthony
Jones, Warren Brian Anthony
Lingwoodock, Nakitta June
Lingwoodock, Nakitta June
Lingwoodock-Ward, Keynan James Graeme Barrie
List, Paul Anthony John
Mcdonald, Bree Jasmine
Mitchell, Bradley Paul
Murphy, Blaire Sean
Myers, Christopher William
Norman, Carey Edwin
Pershouse, Daniel George
Petrie, Donald Robert
Polsen, Casey Mary
Prescott, Branden John Hedley
Reese, Nathan Kurtis
Robinson, Camilla Ann
Ross, Jordan David Lee
Rowland, Cefn David
Russell, Leroy Karl Kristian
Saylor, Gavin Christopher
Short, Krystal Maree
Simpson, James Alfred John
Smith, Hannah Lee
Smith, Nicola Kristie
Tickner, Shane John
Warde, Graeme Peter
Wehi, Krystal Tiana
Williamson, Ryan John
Wilson, Clayton James
Woods, Mariah Rose
Yow Yeh, Eziekeal Anthony Charles