IN COURT: 50 people to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 8.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Attard, John Paul

Austin, Warwick Jason

Bacon, Shaun David

Beeston, Tracey Maree

Bell, Jason Shannon

Blunt, Boe-Daniel Lanard

Canavan, Benjamin Michael

Clements, William Robert

Cook, Douglas James

Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday

Doyle, Timothy Grant

Edelmann, Daniel Mark

Ellerton, Matthew Joseph

Freyer, John Frederick

Gould-Hall, Charles Eugene

Goulevitch, Anthony Philip

Grimshaw, Russell James

Harrington, Katrina Louise

Harrington, Patrick Hugh

Hughes, Colin Charles

Hughes, Matthew Henry

Ingra, Dean Michael

Irvine, Don Aldred

Jenkins, Benjamin William

Keller, Michael Peter

Komara, Kafala

Leach, Robert Stephen

Loakes, Ben

Lydiard, Aaron James

Mann, Jayden Sammuel

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Munro, Corin

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Phillips, Peter James

Pollock, Belinda Jayne

Popp, Bryan Neil

Price, Brodie Colin

Randolph, Graham Levi

Riley, Leon Cole

Spooren, Anthony Thomas

Strangways, Jody Edith Audrey

Taylor, Shawn Nathan

Thompson, Levi James

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Turner, Jaime

Ward, Reece Geoff

Whittaker, Tanya May

Widgell, Ronald Alfred

Williams, Lisa Jane

Yowyeh, Lynnette Lacey