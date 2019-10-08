IN COURT: 50 people to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 8.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Attard, John Paul
Austin, Warwick Jason
Bacon, Shaun David
Beeston, Tracey Maree
Bell, Jason Shannon
Blunt, Boe-Daniel Lanard
Canavan, Benjamin Michael
Clements, William Robert
Cook, Douglas James
Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday
Doyle, Timothy Grant
Edelmann, Daniel Mark
Ellerton, Matthew Joseph
Freyer, John Frederick
Gould-Hall, Charles Eugene
Goulevitch, Anthony Philip
Grimshaw, Russell James
Harrington, Katrina Louise
Harrington, Patrick Hugh
Hughes, Colin Charles
Hughes, Matthew Henry
Ingra, Dean Michael
Irvine, Don Aldred
Jenkins, Benjamin William
Keller, Michael Peter
Komara, Kafala
Leach, Robert Stephen
Loakes, Ben
Lydiard, Aaron James
Mann, Jayden Sammuel
Marra, Christopher Gerard
Munro, Corin
Pascoe, Michael Bradley
Phillips, Peter James
Pollock, Belinda Jayne
Popp, Bryan Neil
Price, Brodie Colin
Randolph, Graham Levi
Riley, Leon Cole
Spooren, Anthony Thomas
Strangways, Jody Edith Audrey
Taylor, Shawn Nathan
Thompson, Levi James
Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee
Turner, Jaime
Ward, Reece Geoff
Whittaker, Tanya May
Widgell, Ronald Alfred
Williams, Lisa Jane
Yowyeh, Lynnette Lacey