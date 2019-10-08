Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 50 people to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Oct 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 8.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

Attard, John Paul

Austin, Warwick Jason

Bacon, Shaun David

Beeston, Tracey Maree

Bell, Jason Shannon

Blunt, Boe-Daniel Lanard

Canavan, Benjamin Michael

Clements, William Robert

Cook, Douglas James

Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday

Doyle, Timothy Grant

Edelmann, Daniel Mark

Ellerton, Matthew Joseph

Freyer, John Frederick

Gould-Hall, Charles Eugene

Goulevitch, Anthony Philip

Grimshaw, Russell James

Harrington, Katrina Louise

Harrington, Patrick Hugh

Hughes, Colin Charles

Hughes, Matthew Henry

Ingra, Dean Michael

Irvine, Don Aldred

Jenkins, Benjamin William

Keller, Michael Peter

Komara, Kafala

Leach, Robert Stephen

Loakes, Ben

Lydiard, Aaron James

Mann, Jayden Sammuel

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Munro, Corin

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Phillips, Peter James

Pollock, Belinda Jayne

Popp, Bryan Neil

Price, Brodie Colin

Randolph, Graham Levi

Riley, Leon Cole

Spooren, Anthony Thomas

Strangways, Jody Edith Audrey

Taylor, Shawn Nathan

Thompson, Levi James

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Turner, Jaime

Ward, Reece Geoff

Whittaker, Tanya May

Widgell, Ronald Alfred

Williams, Lisa Jane

Yowyeh, Lynnette Lacey

court courtlist gladstone court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

    premium_icon Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

    News A MAN with a violent criminal history, including grievous bodily harm, has been sentenced to jail after a court heard he was found driving around Gladstone with two...

    Revised forecast for life of CQ coal-fired power stations

    premium_icon Revised forecast for life of CQ coal-fired power stations

    News New data shows expected lifespan of CQ coal-fired power stations.

    Broncos’ grand final blindside as axe falls on Baker

    premium_icon Broncos’ grand final blindside as axe falls on Baker

    News Support flows for Chelsea Baker after she was dropped from Broncos side ahead of...

    Investigation underway for fatal Turkey Beach Rd rollover

    premium_icon Investigation underway for fatal Turkey Beach Rd rollover

    News A man, 80, died at the scene and three others taken to hospital.