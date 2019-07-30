Menu
IN COURT: 50 people set to face Gladstone court today

30th Jul 2019 8:11 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 30.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Anderson, Harley Joseph

Bishop, Rhys James

Bishop, Steven George

Brierly, Saige Louise

Buchanan, Craig Francis

Buchanan, Ethan Aubrey

Byers, Anthony John,

Cockerill, Jamie Craig

Cooper-Clancy, Sean Michael

Cowburn, Kayden Gary

Cunningham, Graham John

Davidson, Jesse Levi

Devine, Jamie Gerard

Donohue, Damien

Edelmann, Daniel Mark

Evans, Alichia May

Ezekiela, Cree-Elizabeth Marcia

Ezekiela, Murray John

Foley, Sonny Michael

Fremlin, Clive Benjamin

Garcia, Tyler John

Guilbert, David Edwin

Hamilton, Alan David

Harris, Nathan Buddy

Hayes, Rebecca Maree

Hicks, Joshua John

Hywood, Jessica Therese

Johnston, Vicky Lee

Kennedy, Matthew Alan

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise

Medley, Glen George

Moore, Johnathon Douglas

Moore, Ryan James

O'Brien, Mark John

Parks, Alana Maree

Parks, Tamika

Ryan, Christopher

Ryan, Shane Allan

Scholz, Daniel Luke

Schurmann, Kaylah Maree

Scott, Michael Robert

Spinks, Cameron Edward

St George, Kim William

Taylor, Joshua James

Thomas, Jemah May

Thomson, Edward James

Wells, Levi Peter

Zimmerlie, Cameron Edward

