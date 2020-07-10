IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 9.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Anker, Emily Sarah-Maree

Atkins, Benjamin Rory

Barrett, Georgina Nicole

Barrett, Georgina Nicole

Biancucci, Anthony

Biancucci, Anthony,

Boor, Todd William Cornwell

Cain, Daniel Robert

Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Davison, Jackson Reginald

De Looze, Rebecca Marrigje

Doyle, Raymond John

Felthouse, Jason Ryan

Forrester, Peter John Micheal

Grahame, Thomas William

Gumbleton, Jeremy Edward

Harris, Patrick Braedan

Harvey, Axil Lee Roderick

Hindmarsh, Jacqueline Belinda

Hoffmann, Jamen Karl

Hollis, Benjamin James

Jack Nordlof, Hamish Pom

Jurd, Clint Bernie Michael

Krauss, Dylan Joh

Marks, John William

Mc Curley, Andrew Ross

Mc Curley, Andrew Ross

Mozley, Barry

Mozley, Barry Joel

Nash, Anthony Patrick

Nash, Shane Kenneth

Neivandt, Gabriel John

Oakley, Cameron

Petrie, Donald Robert

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Sawyer, Tina Nicole

Sharp, Ronald Lawrence

Smith, Stephen James

Thomas, Jemah May

Walker, Tawnee Marie

Whitehead, Duncan Evan

Wilson, Chris Robert George

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

Zerk, Robert Michael

Zimmerlie, Curtis Ross