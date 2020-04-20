Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Apr 2020 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Abrahamson, Marcus James

Alexander, Troy Matthew

Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian

Beezley, Jaleel Anthony James

Bennett, Cameo Jane

Buckley, Shannon Michael

Campbell, Codie David

Clarke, Jeremy Luke

Clarke, Michael John

Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly

Dannatt, Monique Denise

Davis, Nathan Michael

Day, Anthony Mark

Delphin, Susan Elizabeth

Dittman, Jack David

Doyle, Ivan Gerrald Steven

Dugan, Marlee Heather

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Forrester, Peter John Micheal

Grech, Scott David

Griffiths, Allira Jane

Hargreaves, Christopher John

Hindmarsh, Amanda Jane

Ingra, Cassandra Jane

Johnson, Eleisha

Johnson, Zachariah Luke

Kafoa, Samuel George

Kelly, Michael Andrew

Kohl, Larissa Jean

Leitch, Troy Geoffrey

Mansfield, Anthony

Mcguire, Bradley Michael

Mozley, Barry Joel

Mullins, Amanda Lee

Oliver, Wayne John

Oswald, Jakim Ross

Peisto, Andrew Phillip

Phillips, Peter James

Reese, Nathan Kurtis

Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie

Robertson, Christopher Charles

Robinson, Joshua Joseph

Schlapfer, Patrick John

Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie

Stirling, Joshua Michael

Sullivan, Tyler

Sunderland, Julie Louise

Sunderland, Kurt Russell

Wilson, Chris Robert George

courtlist gladstone courtlist
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        premium_icon Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        Crime The man had taken on a landscaping role while he was on remand.

        Township postpones milestone celebrations

        premium_icon Township postpones milestone celebrations

        News IT WAS set to be a huge celebration but a Boyne Valley township will have to wait...

        Neighbourhood finds way to have fun within COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon Neighbourhood finds way to have fun within COVID-19 rules

        News A TANNUM SANDS neighbourhood has discovered a way to still have fun on a Saturday...

        ‘Going home is impossible’: International workers displaced

        premium_icon ‘Going home is impossible’: International workers displaced

        News “I’m literally on the door step of my dream job and I can’t do it.”