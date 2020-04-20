IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 20.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Abrahamson, Marcus James
Alexander, Troy Matthew
Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian
Beezley, Jaleel Anthony James
Bennett, Cameo Jane
Buckley, Shannon Michael
Campbell, Codie David
Clarke, Jeremy Luke
Clarke, Michael John
Cutayar, Rebbekkah Kymberly
Dannatt, Monique Denise
Davis, Nathan Michael
Day, Anthony Mark
Delphin, Susan Elizabeth
Dittman, Jack David
Doyle, Ivan Gerrald Steven
Dugan, Marlee Heather
Fields, Joshua Bryan
Forrester, Peter John Micheal
Grech, Scott David
Griffiths, Allira Jane
Hargreaves, Christopher John
Hindmarsh, Amanda Jane
Ingra, Cassandra Jane
Johnson, Eleisha
Johnson, Zachariah Luke
Kafoa, Samuel George
Kelly, Michael Andrew
Kohl, Larissa Jean
Leitch, Troy Geoffrey
Mansfield, Anthony
Mcguire, Bradley Michael
Mozley, Barry Joel
Mullins, Amanda Lee
Oliver, Wayne John
Oswald, Jakim Ross
Peisto, Andrew Phillip
Phillips, Peter James
Reese, Nathan Kurtis
Roberts, Cody Patricia Marie
Robertson, Christopher Charles
Robinson, Joshua Joseph
Schlapfer, Patrick John
Stennings, Shaunn Stephen Leslie
Stirling, Joshua Michael
Sullivan, Tyler
Sunderland, Julie Louise
Sunderland, Kurt Russell
Wilson, Chris Robert George