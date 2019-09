IN COURT: 48 people set to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 3.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Antoniolli, Amanda Lorraine

Bartush, Waylon

Bishop, Steven George

Brider, Martyn Rawiri

Brown, Nicole Joy

Carbery, Logan Charles Steven

Conlan, Caine Mark

Crosswell, Zachary Paul Linsday

Cruz, Mark Anthony

De Maria, Claudia

Ehlers, April Emily Amanda

Fagg, Catherine Marie

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Flett, Luke Robert

Frew, Katrina Maree

Graham, Trent Simon

Harvey, Elliot James

Hill, Katrina Maree

Insch, Brenton James

Johns, Christopher Stephen

Johnson, Melissa Anne

Kennedy, Ethan James

Lafsky, Geoffrey Michael

Lisle, Cody John

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise

Martin, Taryn

Mcgregor, Allan John

Michell, Kaden James

Munro, Corin

Nisbet, Bailey Maxwell Wildy

Norman, Richard Barry

O'Keefe, Jordan Lucas

Patterson, Kenneth James, Mr

Pholi, Russell Edwin

Redgate, Boaz Anne

Smith, Glendyn Robert

Smith, Grant Allen

Stones, Shane Willis

Strang, Renee Heather

Thirlwell, Damon Leigh

Tompkins, David Owen

Turner, Jaime Troy

Walker, Hayden Ross

Walker, Tyler Munro

Winters, Stephen Bradley

Wintour, Jonathon David

Wright, Kimberly Cheree