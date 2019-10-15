Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Courthouse law
News

IN COURT: 48 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Oct 2019 7:27 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 15.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Atkinson, Hedley Cecil Brian

Brown, Lane William Nathan

Byass, Wade Leslie

Clancy, Scott David

Delta, Gracelyn Claire

Earl, Corey Mason

Gardiner, Corey Mitchell

Gibson, Cassandra Rae

Glasson, Angeline Gay

Green, James Paul

Hall, Gary Arthurr

Harris, Nathan Buddy

Hooker, Darren Raymond

Howe, Cameron Erich

Johnson, Eleisha

Kusljic, Dusko Danny

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Mastroieni, Lindsey Ann Rosemary

Mccomber, Otto Ronald

Mcgrath, Phillip Roy

Meikle, Julianne

Nichols, David James, Mr

Nicolle, Joshua Norman, Mr

O’Keefe, Teigan Maree

Pakay, Alice Diana

Price, Brodie Colin, Mr

Redgate, Boaz Anne

Roser, Matthew Barry

Ross, Martin Gregory

Rule, Jahney Aleese

Saunders, Robert James, Mr

Schrader, Jason Clive

Schurmann, Kaylah Maree

Scott, Jeanette Louise, Ms

Shackelford, Bruce Stephen

Short, Gareth Douglas, Mr

Smith, Bradley Cameron, Mr

Smith, Neil Collin

Snape, David Paul

Streek, Mark Allan, Mr

Tauwhare, Cody Russell, Mr

Thomson, Olivia Layla Rose

Watson, Chanel Joy

Wogandt, Joshua Ryan

Yowyeh, Lynnette Lacey

Zielke, Trevor Douglas

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstonemagistratescourt
Gladstone Observer

