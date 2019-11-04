Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

4th Nov 2019
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, November 4.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aberdeen, Byron Phillip

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Beavis, Deliah Faye

Berry, Tania Marie

Blieschke, Tanikah Marie

Boor, Todd William Cornwell

Boughton, Kenny Keith Frances

Burt, Danielle Melissa Theresa

Butler, Peter James

Cappola, Sharon Leanne

Charlton, Peter James

Cox, Nathan Wayne William

Craig, James Clifford Wallace

Dingle, David Charles

Douglas, Samantha Marie

Duncan, Jamie Sue

Fewquandie, Benjamin Edward

Fisk, Charles Augustus

Godfrey, James Andrew

Granzien, Brent William

Harris, Nathan Buddy

Himstedt, Zhandra Vivien Ellen

Hinton, Shane John

Hollingsworth, Josiah Richard

Holmes, Carl Samuel

Hussaini, Sabir

James, Sharmayne Felicity

Johnson, Minnie Ellen

Koppensteiner, Beau Luke

Lamb, Brock Allan

Leaton, Claudia Mae

Martin, Ezekiel James

Maycock, Skye Lee

Moore, Ryan James

Morris, Lukas John

Osborne, Joshua

Partridge, Nicholas Kerry

Payne, Russell Ian

Pustelnik, Daniel Mark

Raby, Trevor James

Randolph, Graham Levi

Roberts, Simon Bruce

Shipley, Kristopher James

Smith, Kirsty-Lee

Strandquist, Chantelle Ruby

Warcon, Duane Everett

Williams, Adam Lee

