Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 44 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 15.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bath, Craig Allan

Bristow, Damian Leonard

Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew

Byron, Robert James

Cassidy, Brett Leigh

Conlon, Percy Anthony

Conlon, Sandra Lea

Currie, Jack Daniel

Cutting, Mark Joseph

Dennis, Mervyn John

Dickson, Samantha Nichole

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Fraser, Bianca Ruby Lorraine

Fraser, Machele June Patricia

Gilmour, Tyler Kay Tegan

Hardy, Troy Dennis Raymond

Heidke, Glenn Irwin

Henry, Shaye Mitchell

Hollingsworth, Josiah Richard

Hopton, Amanda Evelyn

Horton, Nicholas Jeoffrey

Jarvis, Kane

Jealous, Travis Ian

Johnson, William Kendall

Kohl, Larissa Jean

Little, Elizabeth Mae

Litzow, Dylan Anthony

Mc Connell, Keith Robert

Mcdonald, Kym Leanne

Miles, Jason William

Murphy, Katherine Lenore

Murray, Thomas George

Polsen, Casey Mary

Pope, Joshua Luke

Richards, Kayne Anthony

Rigbye, Jack Samuel

Ross, Jordan David Lee

Somerfield, Kayla Ann

Sondergeld, Kenneth Peter

Sorafumo, Matthew Steven

Stanley, Timothy John

Ward, Peter John

Warde, Graeme Peter

Wilds, Jason Alan

courthousegladstone incourtgladstone
