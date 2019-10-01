IN COURT: 43 people to appear at Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 1.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Bath, Craig Allan
Breytenbach, Jeramiah
Brierly, Saige Louise
Burns, Jury Tamati Henare
Cooke, Christopher Robert
Dern, Zachary Alexander
Fields, Joshua Bryan
Hamilton, Cherriillee Brittanie
Harvey, Elliot James
Hawkins, Gregory George
Hawkins, Kelly Ann
Heywood, William Shane
Hickmott, Joshua Trent
Highley, Ricky William Stanley
Hughes, Luke Anthony
Hughes, Matthew
Lafsky, Geoffrey Michael
Leach, Robert Stephen
Ludwigsen, Dylan Jacob
Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise
Mastroieni, Lindsey Ann Rosemary
Mcgrath, Dallas John
Nielsen, Deborah Belinda
O’Connor, Joel Ian
Pershouse, Kenneth John
Pinch, Bradley Raymond
Roth, Jolene Anita Mary
Russo, Jamie Peter
Sanyasi, Chantelle Grace
Schrader, Jason Clive
Slack, Cody Blake
Storm, Tahlia Lorraine
Taylor, Daniel Walter
Thirlwell, Damon Leigh
Thorogood, Troy Desmond
Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee
Ward, Reece Geoff
Wellman, Jason Lloyd
Whittaker, Tanya May
Winters, Stephen Bradley
Wright, Kimberly Cheree
Young, Lauren Elyse
Zielke, Trevor Douglas