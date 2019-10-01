Menu
IN COURT: 43 people to appear at Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Oct 2019 7:27 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 1.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Bath, Craig Allan

Breytenbach, Jeramiah

Brierly, Saige Louise

Burns, Jury Tamati Henare

Cooke, Christopher Robert

Dern, Zachary Alexander

Fields, Joshua Bryan

Hamilton, Cherriillee Brittanie

Harvey, Elliot James

Hawkins, Gregory George

Hawkins, Kelly Ann

Heywood, William Shane

Hickmott, Joshua Trent

Highley, Ricky William Stanley

Hughes, Luke Anthony

Hughes, Matthew

Lafsky, Geoffrey Michael

Leach, Robert Stephen

Ludwigsen, Dylan Jacob

Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise

Mastroieni, Lindsey Ann Rosemary

Mcgrath, Dallas John

Nielsen, Deborah Belinda

O’Connor, Joel Ian

Pershouse, Kenneth John

Pinch, Bradley Raymond

Roth, Jolene Anita Mary

Russo, Jamie Peter

Sanyasi, Chantelle Grace

Schrader, Jason Clive

Slack, Cody Blake

Storm, Tahlia Lorraine

Taylor, Daniel Walter

Thirlwell, Damon Leigh

Thorogood, Troy Desmond

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Ward, Reece Geoff

Wellman, Jason Lloyd

Whittaker, Tanya May

Winters, Stephen Bradley

Wright, Kimberly Cheree

Young, Lauren Elyse

Zielke, Trevor Douglas

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstonemagistratescourt
Gladstone Observer

