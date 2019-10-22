IN COURT: 43 people set to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 22.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Gladstone Magistrates Court:
Andrews, Bradley James Graham
Banthuam, Emily
Bartholdt, Jeremy Paul John
Boyce, Lainie Jae
Bradbury, Joel David Henry
Cooper-Clancy, Sean Michael
Edelmann, Daniel Mark
Ehlers, April Emily Amanda
Fredericks, Brianna Maree
Gardiner, Corey Mitchell
Gill, Dylan Jake
Glover, Travis,
Hamilton, Cherriillee Brittanie
Hay, Clinton Lars
Henderson, Margaret Gail
Henry, Shaye
Hickmott, Joshua Trent
Holborow, Shayla Jay
Hywood, Jessica Therese
Jack Nordlof, Hamish Pom
Johnson, Jaymee Louise
Johnston, Matthew James
Lane, Natalie Danielle
Loakes, Ben
Mcgrath, Dallas John
Mckavanagh, Daniel James
Ogilvie, Jesse
Pascoe, Michael Bradley
Patterson, Kenneth James
Paul, Malcolm Lewis
Randolph, Graham Levi
Scholz, Daniel Luke
Sheffield, Peter Thomas Adrian
Smith, Neil Collin
Turner, Jaime
Ward, Reece Geoff
Welch, Michael William
Winters, Stephen Bradley
Woods, Samantha Jade
Zegiel, Heathe Kenneth
District Court at Gladstone
NASH, Mark Kevin
GREENLAND, Tyrin Philip
BOSSHART, Heinz