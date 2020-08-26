IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 26.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bennett-Wood, Sheree Ann
Blackman, Joshua
Davies, Ronald James
Davis, Nathan Michael
Fowler, Brendan Peter
Hall, Gary Arthur
Hampton, Danielle May
Henry, Shaye Mitchell
Hobson, Darren James
Hoffmann, Jamen Karl
Hubbard, Nicholas Anthony
Jeynes, Garry
Kafoa, Samuel George
Lanham, Simon Patrick
Little, Debbie Ann
Marsh, Darian Georgia Louise
Mccartney, Nicholas Anthony
Mcnamara, Micheal Grandon
Morris, Daniel James
Mozley, Barry
Mozley, Barry Joel
Mullins, Amanda Lee
Nash, Shane Kenneth
Neivandt, Gabriel John
Parks, Elisha Faye
Petrie, Donald Robert,
Robertson, Wayne
Robinson, Joshua Joseph
Seguin, Andre
Shorthouse, Michael Leigh
Smith, Stephen James
Stanford, Katrina Lee
Stanley, Timothy John
Stubbs, Sam Jacob
Talman, Moniqu Olivia
Thompson, Troy Conrad
Tickner, Shane John
Winder, Matthew
Young, Zack
Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore
Zerk, Robert Michael