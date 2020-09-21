IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 21.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Atkinson, Nikita Cecelia Ann
Beal, Marcus
Bosshart, Heinz
Burns, Rohan Edward
Cox, Jeremy Bronson
Dare, Angel Colina Koorinjum
Dunnett, Terry Evan
Ebner, Jo-Anne Lee
Gregor, Jodie Anne
Grimshaw, Russell James
Grother, Kellie Marie
Hardy, Cecily Joan
Hardy, Samantha Lee
Harrison, Avarna-Lee
Hawdon, Elizabeth Anne
Hutchins, Gary Andrew
Ingra, Cassandra Jane
Johnson, Zachariah Luke
Kroussoratis Mclennan, Kurt Anthony
Lennon, William James
Magor, Brock Andrew Reuben
Mcleod, Adam Vincent
Pershouse, Angela Marie
Pirritt, Clinton James
Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome
Raby, Trevor James
Ross, David Charles
Ryan, Taylor James
Scott, Skie Marie
Sharpe, Jesse Kain
Sielaff, Shaun Dudley
Sopeer, Adrian Russell
Strokarck, Jasmyn Jan
Temple, Alexis Liam
Thorogood, Edward Clifford
Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee
Trathen, Tyson-Lee
Yow Yeh, Lawrence Robert