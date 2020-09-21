Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
21st Sep 2020 8:30 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Atkinson, Nikita Cecelia Ann

Beal, Marcus

Bosshart, Heinz

Burns, Rohan Edward

Cox, Jeremy Bronson

Dare, Angel Colina Koorinjum

Dunnett, Terry Evan

Ebner, Jo-Anne Lee

Gregor, Jodie Anne

Grimshaw, Russell James

Grother, Kellie Marie

Hardy, Cecily Joan

Hardy, Samantha Lee

Harrison, Avarna-Lee

Hawdon, Elizabeth Anne

Hutchins, Gary Andrew

Ingra, Cassandra Jane

Johnson, Zachariah Luke

Kroussoratis Mclennan, Kurt Anthony

Lennon, William James

Magor, Brock Andrew Reuben

Mcleod, Adam Vincent

Pershouse, Angela Marie

Pirritt, Clinton James

Quakawoot, Quinton Jerome

Raby, Trevor James

Ross, David Charles

Ryan, Taylor James

Scott, Skie Marie

Sharpe, Jesse Kain

Sielaff, Shaun Dudley

Sopeer, Adrian Russell

Strokarck, Jasmyn Jan

Temple, Alexis Liam

Thorogood, Edward Clifford

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Trathen, Tyson-Lee

Yow Yeh, Lawrence Robert

