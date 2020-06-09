Menu
Gladstone Courthouse. pic Vanessa/Hunter
Gladstone Courthouse. pic Vanessa/Hunter
IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Jun 2020 8:03 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 9.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Ashman, Darren Jame

Barkle, Allan James

Blackwood, Melissa Sue

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Chapman, Lenice Sue-Ann

Clunes, Mackenzie Rhiannon

Cruz, Mark Anthony

Day, Anthony Mark

Douglas, Samantha Marie

Edwards, James Joshua

Fitzpatrick, James Leslie

Green, James Paul

Griffiths, Marika Lian

Hampton, Danielle May

Hansen, Steven Troy

Harrison, Stacey Leigh

Hitchens, Murphy Wayne

Jack Nordlof, Hamish Pom

Jenvey, Ellie Jay

Leighton, Quinn Douglas

Maloney-Thornton, Micheal Darcey Trevor

Mc Curley, Andrew Ross

Murphy, Beau James

Murray, Thomas George

Neill, Jason Leslie

Novelly, Hadyn James

O’Brien, Daniel Keith

O’Keefe, Jordan Lucas

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Payne, Elisha

Richards, Dylan Jayden

Richardson, Contessa Leigh Marie

Saltner, Kobi Charles Fredrick

Syphers, Lee Raymond

Tamani, Tuiwaqa Isaiah

Thorogood, Chloe Jayne

Vock, Hayden Jon

Young, Zack

Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree

