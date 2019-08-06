Menu
Gladstone Court House. Courthouse.
Gladstone Court House.
News

IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
by
6th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Melissa Jane, Miss

Ashlin, Damien William

Berridge, Bradley Robert

Cunningham, Graham John

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Fabre, Christian Mark

Fagg, Catherine Marie

Fitzhenry, Karen Ann

Flett, Luke Robert

Fulford, Rick Geoffrey

Griffin, Olivia May

Hamilton, Alan David

Hoffmann, Jamen Karl

Jack Nordlof, Hamish Pom

Jarram, Mark Anthony

Jones, Timothy Brock

Koch, Natasha Mae

Leach, Robert Stephen

Lingwoodock, Dwayne Lawrence

Lucas, Janet

Ludwig, David John

Ludwig, Dick Jeff

Mackay, Robert Charles

Mcdonald, David John

Mcelligott, Hayden Leslie

Nicholson, Kory Wayne

Norman, Richard Barry

Patterson, Kenneth James

Priestley, Joanne Margaret

Roberts, Harry Graham

Sanyasi, Chantelle Grace

Sewell, Vaughn Edward

Slack, Cody Blake

Stewart, Keifer Lee

Swanton, Sharon Anne

Tailby, Christopher Renton

Taylor, Leigh Anthony

Todd, Kyle James

Whickham, Jessica Ann

Williams, Edward Micheal

Gladstone Observer

