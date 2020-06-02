IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 2.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Aldworth, Toni Raelene

Biancucci, Anthony

Boor, Todd William Cornwell

Bugg, Aaron Paul

Campbell, Codie David

Chapman, Owen James Irwin

Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie

Dobson, Gareth Robert

Doyle, Raymond John

Earl, Corey Mason

Graham, Patrick Sean

Granzien, Kain William

Hall, Gary Arthur

Harvey, Axil Lee Roderick

Hindmarsh, Jacqueline Belinda

Hite, Tiffany Ann

Ingra, Dean Michael

Johnson, Trevor Alan

Kohl, Larissa Jean

Martin, Ezekiel James

Murray, Thomas George

Oswald, Jakim Ross

Owens, Nathan Robert

Philp, Mark Edward Joseph

Porth, Lee Graham

Prescott, Branden John Hedley

Robertson, Christopher Charles

Rogers, Lindsey John

Smith, Bradley Cameron

Stanford, Brodie-Lee

Till, Darrin Paul

Tomljenovic, Stacey Renee

Van Der Westhuizen, Scholtz Dawid

Weatherall, David Andrew

Western, Jacob Coling Harry

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

Zerk, Robert Michael