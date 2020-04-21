Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Apr 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Biancucci, Anthony

Bishop, Steven George

Chilly, Louisina Gail

Clements, William Robert

Davison, Jackson Reginald

Demos, Aaron

Featherstone, Anthony John Robert

Gill, Kaiyne Brandon

Girdler, Rebecca Leagh

Hargreaves, Christopher John

Jones, Matthew James

Krauss, Dylan John

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Leilua, Falaniko Junior

Litzow, Dylan Anthony

Morey, Sarah Alison

Neivandt, Gabriel John

Oliver, Wayne John

Parter, Mark Edward

Patane, Ethan

Pengelly, Tracy Leigh

Popp, Bryan Neil

Ramsden, Lisa Marie

Rudd, Shannon Michael

Sanders, Glenn Cameron

Sharp, Ronald Lawrence

Smith, Maxwell Kyle

Syphers, Lee Raymond

Thornton, Catherine Rhonda

Tilberoo, Frederick Norris

Till, Darrin Paul

Tumai, Matthew Kimiora

Wales, Dylan Troy

Warburton, Nathan Daniel James

Watego, Tracy Ann

Widgell, Daniel Cecil

Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford

Yow Yeh, Estelle Lenore

